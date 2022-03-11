Gus Gandy lifts Terrors in finale against Mustangs
Trailing by a run entering the bottom half of the ninth inning of a Region 2-6A showdown, Terrors head coach John Welborn rallied his team in the dugout and implored them to respond.
In an atmosphere electrified with the intensity of postseason baseball, No. 4 Glynn Academy (11-1, 2-1) scored two runs in the decisive frame to walk off with a 6-5 victory over No. 5 South Effingham (8-3, 1-2) in the series finale Thursday at Wainwright Field.
With one out and the winning run 90 feet away, Gus Gandy drilled a pitch high into centerfield, offering Trent Tankersley plenty of airspace to tag up at and roll into home — igniting the celebration.
“Once they went ahead right there in extra innings, I kind of pulled the guys up, and I just told them to just relax, slow their breathing, act like it’s a 0-0 ballgame, and let’s see what happens,” Welborn said. “And we found a way to win.”
South Effingham broke what had been a tie game since the fifth inning in the top of the ninth on a pair on calls that drew the ire of the home crowd. With a runner on first and two outs, the Mustangs singled to center field. Tyler Devlin fielded the ball and fired to third ahead of the advancing runner.
Tankersley laid down the tag, but the umpire ruled the runner slid in safely, keeping the inning alive.
More controversy followed in the ensuing at-bat when the Mustangs scored the go-ahead run on an infield single to short. Gandy corralled the ball and tossed it to first baseman Tom Echols, who had to stretch to make the grab. He was ruled to be off the bag, counting the run that crossed the home during the play.
Luke Barch shook off the calls and punched out the next batter to keep the damage limited to a run, but the Terrors still had work to do, having only scored in one of their last 17 innings against the Mustangs.
“I pulled them up in the dugout, and I was talking to them just like, ‘We’ve got to respond,’” Welborn said. “‘They’re not doing anything we haven’t seen, let’s just go in there and do what we’re coached to do,’ and stuff started working.”
Spence Hartman walked on four pitches to lead off the bottom of the frame before advancing to second on a wild pitch during the ensuing at-bat, which ended in a walk to Tanklersley.
Another wild pitch allowed Hartman to take third, and on the next pitch, Tankersley took off for second. South Effingham’s catcher attempted to gun down Tankersley, who pivoted back to first to initiate the rundown. Hartman took advantage of the chaos to slide into home just as the Mustangs realized what was happening, tying the game and allowing Tankersley safe passage to second base in the process.
Hank Noonan ended the at-bat with a bunt single that pushed the Tankersley to third before South Effingham secured the first out on a pop ball on the infield. But the next out would be a productive one, Gandy’s towering fly ball scoring the series-winning run.
Gandy finished the contest 2-for-4 with four RBIs on a dandy evening for the sophomore shortstop, whose heroics began before the ninth inning.
Through four and a half frames, the Terrors trailed 4-0, bouts of uncharacteristic sloppy play costing the team for the second consecutive game. Glynn Academy made three errors and hit two batters while giving up a nine-run inning in a 10-0 loss in Game 2 of the series Tuesday in Guyton.
More miscues fueled South Effingham on Thursday when its leadoff batter reached on an error, moving to second on the errant throw to first. The next Mustang laid down a bunt, and the Terrors failed in their attempt to cut down the runner advancing to third, giving them runners on the corners.
A wild pitch allowed the first run to score, and while trying to cut down the runner advancing to third, Glynn Academy nearly allowed another to cross when the throw went over the head of Tankersley, but the outfielder was close enough to field the ball and hold the runner — momentarily, at least.
The Terrors nearly got out of the frame when the Mustangs hit a ground ball to shortstop. Gandy flipped the ball to Jacob Mancil, who stepped on second and threw down to first in an attempt to complete the inning-ending double play, but the throw was off target, allowing the runner to reach safely as South Effingham went up 2-0.
But, unlike Game 2, Glynn Academy was able to limit the damage to a manageable degree, and even as South Effingham tacked on a run over each of the next two innings, the Terrors were still within striking distance.
And strike they did.
Jackson Bufkin led off the bottom of the fifth with a single, and after falling down 0-2, Devlin worked a walk in the ensuing at-bat. Hartman followed with a single to left to load the bases with no outs, and suddenly, trailing 4-0, Glynn was showing signs of life.
After a strikeout, the Terrors got on the scoreboard on Noonan’s sacrifice fly to center, but with two outs, the rally was in danger, that is, until Anderson grinded out a walk, bringing Gandy to the plate the the bases juiced.
On the sixth pitch of the at-bat, Gandy lined a pitch to left, clearing the bases and tying the game on the clutch double.
At that point, the Terrors’ relative struggles of the past 72 hours seemed to melt away. After allowing runs in each of the previous three innings, Glynn retired South Effingham in order in the top of the sixth, and despite an error allowing a runner to reach first safely with two outs in the seventh, the Terrors promptly picked him off to end the frame on the base paths.
“Baseball is a hard game, and we’ve been hot for a while,” Welborn said. “The last couple of days, we kind of had not been ourselves, but that’s typical in baseball — you hit those little lulls. But fortunately enough, we found it somewhere in the middle of that game, and found a way to win.”
Rolling now, Barch sat down the Mustangs in order in the eighth before the contentious calls in the ninth. The sophomore transfer from Alaska pitched six full innings in relief, allowing just two runs.
Glynn nearly ended the game in the bottom of the seventh when Tankersley worked a one-out walk, and two batters later, Anderson doubled to right, but the the winning run held up at third, and the inning ended on a strikeout in the ensuing at-bat.
The Terrors didn’t expect anything to come easy against the defending region champions, but the team’s resiliency in a matchup of top 5 programs bodes well for Glynn Academy’s own title hopes.
“They’re a great team over there, they do everything right,” Welborn said. “We kind of struggled early, we gave them some outs. It’s probably not this close if we play the game a little better early on, but what I liked is that we came back and we responded.”