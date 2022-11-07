Glynn Academy history was made Saturday at the GHSA Class 6A Cross Country State Championship in Carrollton.
Both the Terrors’ girls and boys teams ran away from the meet with their respective program-best finishes at the state competition. The Glynn girls placed 12th out of 31 total teams, while the GA boys earned 13th out of a field of 32.
Maura Thomas capped off a fantastic freshman season for the Glynn Academy girls, running a 21:09.29 to finish 22nd overall among the 213 runners in the field a week after capturing the Region 2-6A individual championship.
Alberson, the second-place finisher in the region, finished 54th overall at the state meet with a time of 22:19.77, Isabella Albright was 76th at 22:58.77, Abigail Winford placed 82nd with a time of 23:08.70, and Carolina Wessel rounded out the team’s score at 96th, running a 23:28.69.
Wyleigh Foulk (24:17.76) and Lacey Reedy (24:42.61) also ran in the state meet for a Glynn Academy girls team that won the program’s first region tournament in 18 years.
As for the Terrors’ boys, Jack Roberts paced the team with an 40th overall finish among the field of 224 runners in a time of 17:55.88 with Cameron Gazaway (67th; 18:21.09) and Maxwell Wakeland (72nd; 18:23.76) following not far behind. Griffin Lee ran an 18:49.15 to finish 91st overall and Cole Albright was 93rd with a time of 18:50.37.
Joseph Barnes (124th; 9:09.91) and Noah Abaraca (125th; 19:12) crossed the finish line back-to-back to close out the run for Glynn Academy.
The Brunswick High girls also qualified for the state meet, finishing 28th as a program led by Emma Kirkland’s time of 24:10.69, which was good for 113th overall. Sydney Haywood finished second for the Pirates at 24:36.18 for 128th overall.
Riley Letson (29:13.83), Emily Hoskins (29:59.47), Dani Yates (31:35.38), Jailynn Bradley (33:57.49) also ran for Brunswick.