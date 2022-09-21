It’s been a slow and steady climb more than three years in the making; McIntosh County Academy has returned to the rankings.
The most recent Georgia High School Football Daily composite rankings saw the Buccaneers climb to No. 10 in Class A, Division II. It’s the first time MCA has been ranked since August 2017.
Following a 18-10 victory over Lanier County last Friday, McIntosh County Academy (3-1) is off to the program’s best start since 2016, when the Buccaneers finished 10-3 as the Class A-Public state runners-up.
But MCA would only win four of its next 19 contests over the following two seasons under two different head coaches, paving the way for Bradley Warren to return to the school where he won 70 percent of his games from 1999-2001.
Now in the fourth season of his second stint, Warren has the Buccaneers back into the mix among the best teams in their classification.
“It’s nice to see the program is getting some attention,” Warren said. “I’m really more excited for the kids. It lets recruiters know you’re for real and all that kind of stuff.”
While the composite ranking has McIntosh at the 10th spot, the six polls the composite is compiled from differ a bit. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and 680 The Fan agree with MCA’s ranking at 10, while the Maxwell Ratings place the Buccaneers a slot higher at No. 9.
Georgia Public Broadcasting is even more bullish on MCA, ranking the Buccaneers No. 8 in the classification, and the Maxwell Ratings have McIntosh County Academy all the way at No. 7 in its rankings. If it weren’t for being unranked by Score Atlanta, the Bucs would be higher on the composite poll.
Not that it matters much to the program at this point in the season with still six games to go before the playoffs. Still, the recognition of the Buccaneers’ progress is welcomed.
“I’m excited about that,” Warren said. “They’ve been working hard, and they’re pretty good football right now. We’ve still got a long way to go, but we’ve gotten better every week. That’s kind of where I want them to be.”
McIntosh County Academy doesn’t have much a desire to simply pad its win total. The Buccaneers aren’t scheduling pushovers to fill out its non-region slate.
Instead, MCA has made a habit of using the early weeks of the regular season to prepare for what is to come down the road. Including Friday’s matchup against Class 5A Bradwell Institute, McIntosh County Academy will have played three of its first five games against programs from larger classifications in the GHSA.
The Buccaneers also throttled a challenger from the Sunshine State before playing its first game against a Single A program last week.
Even while playing up, MCA has looked the part of a postseason contender, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Buccaneers are holding opponents to 13 points per game, which is the sixth-fewest in Class A, Division II.
Making that figure all the more impressive is the fact McIntosh County Academy entered the season having to replace four defensive starters from a year ago, including Region 3-A Public Defensive Player of the Year Will Jones.
Although the Buccaneers don’t have much size, the defense plays fast and physical, the entire unit giving 100 percent effort each snap.
“It’s hard to point a finger at some of the positions because we have two or three kinds who are playing one position and doing pretty well,” Warren said. “They want playing time, so they’re playing hard.”
All-Region first-team linebacker Lake Linton has picked up where he left off last season while embracing the leadership role in the Buccaneers’ front seven. LaDerrious West has also played well at linebacker, as has JaReese Campbell, who spent most of his time at safety a season ago, and his brother TyReese Campbell, who has made his presence known as part of MCA’s odd front.
Similarly, its been a group effort on the backend for the Buccaneers, which has already picked off three passes and returned a fumble for a touchdown this season.
“Neo has really taken on a leadership role in the secondary,” Warren said. “He does a good job of talking and calling the coverages, and we’ve got two senior corners that do well too. DeMonte Stokes and TJ Reed are really solid.
“And then you’ve got a sophomore, Jaylen Dallas, in the secondary that brings a nice brand of physicality.”
With McIntosh picking up the production on the offensive side of the ball the past two weeks, the Buccaneers might just be ready to peak as they enter region play and into the postseason. Once there, MCA has proven difficult to defeat, even as an underdog.
McIntosh County Academy’s three playoff losses under Warren have come by a combined total of 17 points.
“Our philosophy is pretty simple,” Warren said. “We want to play really good defense and control the clock on offense. We’re starting to understand it and do well with it.”