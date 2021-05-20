Camden County’s football team wrapped up spring workouts with their Blue and White game on Tuesday night in front of a massive crowd that filled Chris Gilman Stadium. It seems like it’s safe to say the fans are glad to have football back and coach Jeff Herron.
The five-time state champion was named Camden’s head coach back in February, returning to where he won three of his titles in 2002, 2008 and 2009. They also won 12 consecutive region titles under Herron’s tenure.
It was Herron’s first spring back in Kingsland, and he said he felt like it was a really good spring.
“We've had great weather. We had a really huge crowd tonight. When we opened up at 4:30 — we had people standing in line trying to buy tickets,” Herron said. “The effort was great, so I'm extremely pleased. Now I'm also smart enough to know that we got a lot of things we got to get better at— it was a spring game, and it certainly looked like it. But I'm very happy. We had over 200 kids out here tonight playing, not counting the middle schoolers – we had over 300 if you count them. So, I'm excited about the future.”
The crowd filled the home and away stands, along with the numerous people who were standing as well. Herron has quite the reputation in Kingsland, and it was evident the crowd was excited to see him back in blue.
“I'm glad the community is excited. Camden County has always been a great football town. They've always supported the team, and they did tonight,” Herron said. “I think that a lot of people like me, like everybody, are glad to get back to normal, not have to worry about being quarantined, and not having to wear their mask out here. It was just kind of normal.
“It was like football supposed to be in the spring. So I think our fans were excited about that part of it as I was. We had a good crowd, we had a great effort on our players, and we'll go back and fix mistakes and see if we can't get ready for August.”
Draped across almost every coach's back was the saying, “It starts with belief.” It’s Herron’s way of instilling a winning mindset into his team. He did an exercise to see what his team thought their record would be at the end of the regular season. Herron had his guys write down how many games they thought Camden would win, and the answers varied.
“One of the things that we always tried to teach our guys when I was here before — there was never anybody that we were going to play that we felt like we couldn't beat,” Herron said. “We got a few 10-0s, but we got a lot of 7-3s, 6-4s, and 5-5s.
“I told them, I said, 'Guys, I was here before, if I were to ask that question, everybody would have put 15-0 or 10-0, whatever, because they just believed it.’ That's the first thing we've got to do. Believing it doesn't make it true, but you can't be successful if you don't believe. So that's what we're working on.”
During Tuesday’s scrimmage, rising senior Jamie Felix put on a show offensively and defensively. He broke a 50-yard run to score, recovered a fumble and landed some big hits to keep the White squad scoreless. Herron’s said Jamie has impressed him all spring.
“He's an extremely talented kid, but even as important as that, he is an extremely hard-working physical kid,” Herron said. “They got beat in the baseball playoffs, and he rode a bus back six hours and came to practice as soon as the bus stopped, and he was out there knocking people out. So he's an impressive young man, and he's got a really bright future ahead of him.”
Felix is ranked as a 4-star on 247Sports Composite rankings, as he is considered the No. 27 player in Georgia and No. 27 running back. He announced his top-10 back in March, which includes South Carolina, Miami, Penn State, Florida, Oregon, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, FSU and Ole Miss. However, it seems the Gators are a front-runner for Felix.
He missed most of last season due to a nagging injury but looked healthy in the spring game on Tuesday to take on the duties of starting running back. However, Herron said they’ll be competitions at every position until they find the right personnel to be successful.
Josh Brown, another senior, had a good spring at quarterback, where Herron said he is ahead of the others competing for the job. Brown was one of the Wildcats' starting quarterbacks, as he played in 10 games, completing 109 of 198 passes for 1413 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Also competing for the quarterback position is Gray Loden, another senior who saw action in four games last year, completing six of 13 passes for 187 yards and four touchdowns.
Camden had over 200 kids participating in its spring this year, and around 300 if the middle school numbers get added to the equation. Herron said he’s excited about the future and looking forward to the Wildcats’ opener against Columbia out of Decatur.
“I think the talent here is for us to be successful,” Herron said. “Now, we got to do a good job coaching them, getting them in the right positions, and we got to get them believing again. But if we can do that, I think we're going to be alright.”