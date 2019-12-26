Coach of the Year leads turnaround at McIntosh County
Coming off a 1-9 season with just four wins in two years, there was little to no momentum propelling the McIntosh County Academy football program.
That is, until Bradley Warren made his return to Darien.
With a 27-11 record from 1999-2001, Warren left MCA with the best winning percentage in program history, and he spent 17 seasons away coaching Central Gwinnett, Gilmer and Dade County before coming back to the place his head coaching career began and reinvigorating the community once again.
The News’ Coach of the Year led the Buccaneers to a 5-6 record and just their second playoff berth in six years by getting the team to fall in love with the process.
“I feel like, honestly, the work ethic had to get re-installed that we had when I was here the first time,” Warren said. “That was the primary goal was to work hard and to just get a little better each week.”
McIntosh County was given just a 15.6 percent chance of qualifying for the Class A-Public playoffs by the preseason Maxwell Ratings, and it opened the season being outscored 83-7 in losses against Pierce County and Brunswick High.
But because of the mindset Warren and his staff established in the summer, the Buccaneers never wavered.
“They had been working out with weights and running in the summertime,” Warren said. “We installed a practice ethic, not only to work out, but to practice all summer. We worked four days a week, not including camps, June through July.
“I guess showing them what it was like to commit to something and to work hard for it, the harder we worked, the harder it was to lose.”
Warren believes accountability in fixing mistakes was one of the bigger lessons the team learned this season, and it was evident in how MCA bounced back from its 0-2 start to win five of its final eight games in the regular season.
Because it plays in a split subregion, McIntosh played region games against Class A-Private foes Calvary Day, Savannah Country Day and Savannah Christian, and it played each tough — falling by an average of just 11 points to a trio of opponents that finished a combined 25-9.
When matched up with opponents from Class A-Public, the Buccaneers shined, winning games against Jenkins County, Claxton, Portal and Trutlen by a combined score of 128-3.
Playing out of the wing-T, MCA averaged more than 225 rushing yards per game, led by all region first team running back Trenton Johnson, who was one of eight Buccaneers to earn all-region honors.
A tight-fought first-round playoff game against Emmanuel County Institute on a cold, rainy night got away from McIntosh, ultimately ending its season at The Ship. But now that the Buccaneers have gotten a taste of postseason football, don’t expect them to go away as long as Warren is walking the sideline.
“I feel like they really wanted to be successful, and that was a big motivation for me as a coach to bring my best every day because I had some players, a team, that wanted to be successful,” Warren said. “So going into the offseason, it’s going to make things easier to say, ‘Here’s why we work out. Here’s why we do the things we do in that area:’ to be successful. I think that’s a big selling point.”