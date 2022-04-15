Brunswick High and Savannah Christian went head to head earlier in the week with the Raiders taking the first metting 11-1.
In the second game between the two, Brunswick got on the board first with a two-run home run by Kyle Lodise in the fifth inning before ultimately falling 5-4 in walkoff fashion Thursday.
Leading 2-0, the Pirates added two more runs in the top of the seventh. Roland Chance led off the inning with a full-count walk. Dawson Parke came in for Chance as a courtesy runner, moving into scoring position after a sacrifice bunt by Jordan Lodise.
With one out on the board and an 0-2 showing, Jonathan Landers hit an RBI triple to center field for the first run of the inning. After a walk to Riley Morgan drew the second full-count walk of the inning, putting runners on the corners. Brunswick picked up its second run of the inning when Landers scored from third base before Morgan was tagged out on the base paths.
Leading 4-0 and three outs away from a win, the Pirates pitching struggled to contain a high octane Raiders offense.
Savannah Christian picked up its first hit of the inning on a one-out double by Jayden White. Drawing a walk on the next at-bat, the Raiders had runners on first and second. On the first pitch of their at-bat, Savannah Christian’s Blaine Burnsed drove in the first Raiders run of the night on an RBI single.
Savannah Christian loaded up the bases after another single, forcing Elijah Wellman out of the game and responsible for all the runners on the base paths. Lodise came in to try and close out the game and struck out the first batter, leaving the Raiders with one out and down three runs.
The Raiders wouldn’t go away, with Josh Gates hitting a two-run single into right, and the team down 4-3. During the next at-bat, the Raiders tied the game when a 1-0 pitch was hit by Trent Lanier into center field, with the tying run scoring from second base.
Tied 4-4, and runners on second and third for Savannah after a throwing error, Ely Brown hit a walk-off single to right, giving the Raiders a 5-4 win.
Brunswick finishes its regular season next week with a three-game series against Effingham County beginning Monday at Bud Couch Field.