WAKEUP CALL: Gators blow past lethargic Terrors

Glynn Academy bead coach Rocky Hidalgo felt his team was inconsistent Monday through Wednesday, so it’s only natural the same would carry over into Friday’s 35-13 loss to Ware County at Glynn County Stadium.
The Terrors struggled to move the ball consistently and picked up just 158 yards of offense. Defensively, Glynn was unable to contain dynamic sophomore quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who led Ware to 315 yards while making big plays with both his arm and legs.
“We practiced with inconsistency, and we played with inconsistency tonight,” Hidalgo said. “That’s what it looked like. It is what it is.
“We have a chance to be really good. We do. Football is about preparation, it’s about discipline and commitment for those Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and we didn’t have it this week.”
Glynn Academy (2-2) had the opportunity to stake itself to an early lead when, following a punt, its defense recovered a backward swing pass that hit the ground around the Ware County 38-yard line. But the Red Terrors wound up going backwards four yards in three plays before punting the ball back to the Gators in a bit of foreshadowing of the events to come throughout the contest.
There were multiple occasions in which it appeared the Terrors had a chance to capture some momentum, but they were just never able to capitalize.
The Gators (3-2) did not have the same problem as they promptly marched 86 yards to take a 7-0 lead on Castellanos’ swing pass to James Daniels with 52 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Ware County caught a lethargic Glynn Academy team sleeping with a surprise onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, and it took just five plays to go 45 more yards for another touchdown and a 14-0 advantage.
The Red Terrors ran a combined 19 plays on its next two two offensive possessions, but the first came up short on fourth down, and the second ended in a Gators touchdown when quarterback TJ Lewis flipped the ball over the head of Jayden Drayton on an option, leading to the defensive scoop and score with just 55 seconds until halftime.
Ware County racked up 141 yards of offense on just three drives in the first half — its fourth possession ended quickly with a Jaiden Miller interception on the first play of the drive — and it went right back to work on the first possession of the second half as it drove down field in nine plays to set it up with first and goal from the 4 yard-line.
Miller made another splash play by picking off his second pass of the night in the end zone on the 10th play of the drive, but the Glynn offense was still unable to get rolling.
A punt and an interception of their own kept the Terrors off the scoreboard. However, after the Gators’ second straight three-and-out, Glynn was finally about to score when a surge from the offensive line pushed Lewis into the end zone from a yard out to cut the deficit to 21-7 with 8:19 remaining.
Glynn Academy followed the touchdown with an onside kick of its own and recovered it with the chance to draw to within a score, but a couple of penalties wiped away gains, and Lewis was stopped shy of the marker on his fourth-down carry.
It was tough sledding for the Terrors’ offense all evening as they were rarely unable to generate chunk plays. Glynn Academy produced just two plays that went for over 10 yards — it’s biggest single-play gain actually coming on a 15-yard defensive pass interference call that set up Lewis’ touchdown run.
The Terrors recorded just 2.7 yards per play over 58 offensive snaps. Nolan Grant was held to 30 yards on 12 carries, and Lewis picked up 48 yards on 19 attempts in addition to 38 yards through the air on 6-of-17 passing. Cayden Hutchinson was Glynn’s most effective ball carrier with 35 yards on just six carries, three catches for 27 yards, and a touchdown return on a squib kick.
“We’ve got to block the right people,” Hidalgo said. “We blocked almost everything incorrectly all night long.”
Following a Glynn Academy turnover on downs after the onside recovery, Ware County marched 43 yards to go up 28-7 before putting the game away on a 44-yard touchdown run on the next series.
In the past two games, the Terrors have allowed 70 points and 730 yards of offense.
“We’ve got to do the right things,” Hidalgo said. “We’ve got to drop in the hole like we’re supposed to. We’ve got to contain the quarterback. We’ve got to do the things we’re coached to do.
“We didn’t contain the quarterback in the first half. We went underneath the pass protection and gave them third and longs. We can’t do that. That’s a talented group of kids, and we stunk the joint up.”