Wainwright speaks on FCA YouTube series

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright chose to look at the positives amidst the uncertainty of the current landscape Friday when he participated in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ inaugural “Huddle Up” YouTube series.
Super Bowl-winning tight end, and Georgia Bulldog alumnus, Benjamin Watson acted as the emcee for the series’ first episode, which featured NFL receiver Brandin Cooks and quarterback Luke McCown, in addition to the former Glynn Academy standout, discussing various conversations around athletics and their faith.
The MLB was set to hold Opening Day on Thursday, but as with every sport in the country, its season has been put on hiatus due to the coronavirus. Wainwright is quarantining with his wife and five kids, and he spoke about some of the challenges they’ve faced — namely in attempting to keep a schedule on the pantry.
But he also spoke about how, if handled properly, this time together for families could make for treasured memories a decade from now.
“Adam Laroche sent me an email that somebody sent him that said, ‘In 2030, there’s going to be a lot of bad stuff that’s going to happen,’ and I don’t want to discredit that at all, but in 2030 somebody’s going to look at their kid and say, ‘Remember that coronavirus thing,’” Wainwright said. “And they’re going to go, ‘Yeah, Dad, I do remember that. That was when we got to spend so much time together inside and be with our family and fellowship, and worship with the Lord. Playing board games, playing basketball outside with no other distractions.’
“There’s just so many distractions that pull us in 1,200 different ways all the time. This is the time that, if we’re going to make the most of a bad situation, we could use this to really settle down and get our priorities straight.”
Wainwright said he and his wife have taken the time at home to implement a chore chart for the children, and he’s been taking them through the various films comprising the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The family has been adhering to social distancing guidelines — although Wainwright joked they are just under the recommended 10-person minimum.
Outside of gardening (a hobby Wainwright says requires faith to put something in the ground and wait for it to grow), Wainwright has used the downtime as an opportunity to further a personal project that has developed through an email chain between him, spiritual mentor Don Christian, and a small group of men that began more than five years ago.
The group engaged in and discussed the Word through the email chain, and it was something Wainwright felt he needed to share with a broader audience.
“Last year I started feeling like I’m supposed to do this on a bigger level,” Wainwright said. “I feel like this platform is going to be wasted if I don’t take advantage of it, and so I led two groups, one through the Cardinals, and one a small group of eight guys from home, through the Bible. We had about 20 guys do it.
“It was so empowering. It was so powerful to me, the accountability that came with leading those groups and having to make sure I was sending something every day.”
By the end of the year, Wainwright felt he had to take the discussion to an even grander level. So Wainwright took his plan to Pastor David Yarborough at St. Simons Community Church and discussed leading the church congregation through the Bible in one year, quickly amassing a group of nearly 6,000 to join in the journey.
Wainwright also promoted his mission through his twitter page resulting in another 16,000 engaging in the Word. Anyone can join at @walkingwwaino.
Near the end of the nearly 40-minute stream, Watson asked each guest to give him one word to share with all the athletes and coaches around the world. Wainwright settled upon the word “encouraged,” based on his belied Christians are called on to be the light.
“As believers, when we let Jesus completely infiltrate our body, and the Holy Spirit just takes over, we become that light for the world to see,” Wainwright said. “What they’re actually seeing is not us, they’re actually seeing Jesus. And in this time, where there’s a lot of negativity around, I feel like this is a great time that we can spend encouraging others to make us look different.
“We’re not supposed to look the same as people who aren’t called into Jesus’ service. We’re not supposed to be the same as the people who don’t believe. We’re called to be different. We’re called to be a light, and in this time, when the chips are down, we’ve still got the big man. We’ve still got our Lord, Jesus. We’ve still got our Holy Spirit. We’ve still got God. We’ve still got a lot to be thankful for.”
The full video can be viewed at youtube.com/fcavideo. New episodes will be released each Friday at 3:30 p.m.