St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, and former Glynn Academy standout, Adam Wainwright set some history this past weekend.
Along with catcher Yadier Molina, the duo became the major league record holders for most wins by a starting battery in a 15-6 win over the San Francisco Giants last Sunday.
Wainwright and Molina broke the mark with their 203rd victory as a starting battery, passing Warren Spahn and Del Crandall, who amassed 202 wins for the Boston and Milwaukee Braves from 1949-63.
“It’s such an honor to be part of this record,” Molina said.
The duo has started 311 games together for St. Louis, third all-time behind Spahn/Crandall (316) and Mickey Lolich/Bill Freehan (324) of the Detroit Tigers from 1963-75.
Wainwright and Molina were drenched in almond milk and soda by teammates in the clubhouse.
“It’s a blessing that I get to do this with him for as long as we have,” Wainwright said.
Playing in his 17th major league season, Wainwright (4-3) gave up two runs and three hits over six effective innings. He struck out five and walked two. The 40-year-old right-hander retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced. Gonzalez got the Giants’ first hit with a two-out single in the fifth.
By the time San Francisco got on the board in the top of the sixth, St. Louis had already built an 11-0 lead.
Molina homered and drove in four runs, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each added a two-run homer for the Cardinals, and longtime slugger Albert Pujols made his first career pitching appearance in the blowout.
Pujols, the Cardinals’ designated hitter, entered to pitch in the ninth inning for the first time in his 22-year career. He gave up a three-run homer to Luis Gonzalez and a solo shot to Joey Bart but managed to get the final three outs with plenty of margin to spare.
“A dream come true to say that I did it,” said Pujols, fifth on the career list with 681 home runs. “It was fun. It wasn’t fun giving up two bombs. I think the fans had a good time. I’m sure the guys that took me deep did, too.”
The 42-year-old Pujols became the oldest player to make his pitching debut since Lena Blackburne brought himself in at age 42 in his final game as a player/manager for the 1929 Chicago White Sox.
With the Cardinals ahead by 13 and the outcome all but decided, Pujols overheard manager Oliver Marmol asking for someone to throw the final inning so the team could avoid using another reliever.
“They were looking and I was like, ‘I’Il do it. Why not?’” Pujols said.