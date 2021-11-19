The RSM Classic family extends well past the borders of St. Simons Island.
Since 2010, more than 1,200 members of the clan make an annual trek from different pockets of the globe to Sea Island Golf Club to volunteer their time to the PGA Tour event — outside of last year, when that number was more than cut in half in the face of COVID-19.
Not only were fans barred from the tournament, limiting the need for volunteers, the unpredictable virus prevented some crucial members of the RSM team from entering the country altogether.
Susan Donnelly has become a staple of the RSM Classic. A volunteer since the inaugural event — Donnelly’s homemade “Nuts and Bolts” snack mix has captivated the RSM support staff, and even tournament host Davis Love III himself.
But last year, the famous snack wasn’t quite the same, despite the best efforts of Love and his grandkids. Donnelly, a resident of Red Deer in Alberta, Canada, had to make the difficult decision to forgo the trip to the States.
“It’s not that I couldn’t fly down here, I could have flown down here, but I was not comfortable going on an airplane, and the restrictions to get back to Canada were that I would have been isolated for two weeks in a hotel,” Donnelly said. “So that was not preferable at all, and when COVID hit, it was a day-by-day situation… So I was not comfortable, but I missed it.”
Donnelly was not alone, and the absences were not limited to international volunteers.
In fact, even local volunteers were squeezed in the cutdown, including a member of Glynn Academy’s girls golf team.
Maria Barr had the opportunity to caddie the Yamaha Pro-Am in 2019, but with the annual event closed to the public, she was forced to take a hiatus a year ago.
“It was disappointing because this was just one guaranteed day I get to watch the pros,” Barr said. “I was disappointing to have that taken away, to say the least.”
Around 700 fewer volunteers attended the 2020 RSM Classic than the year prior, the dearth of fans lessening the burden in some areas. Still, there was plenty of work to be done with the virus requiring a different set of precautions, so it was all hands on deck.
“When you reduce the fans, then the logistics of crosswalks, spectators walking into where play is going on, is less,” said Tom Morefield, a gallery management co-chair at the tournament. “You still have fundamentals of a golf tournament — they have to know where balls went to, they have to know where to evacuate. We’re in charge of the evacuation of the professionals. Something a little unique last year, we had to use golf carts because of being inside of a van, and we had over 150 carts. Logistically, putting the 150 carts out, where here, we have 32 evacuation vans.
“But what’s great is we had management staff, and even Davis Love, helping us put out the evacuation carts.”
Despite the reduced numbers, the team got the work done nevertheless. The 2020 RSM Classic went off without a hitch.
The absence of large swaths of the family was still sorely felt.
“It was sad not to have the full staff here…” said Morefield, who has volunteered with at the tournament for 12 years. “We were so busy during this time last year, and we had to reduce social activities too, so everyone saw everyone, but it was a reduced size.”
Like Donnelly, many of the volunteers are avid fans of golf. Many dabble on the course in their own respect.
Although they wouldn’t get to walk the beautiful courses at Sea Island or interact with the PGA Tour pros, many volunteers couldn’t help but to still take in the tournament in whatever way they could — even if it couldn’t replace being there in person.
“It was weird watching it,” Donnelly said. “I’m usually out there with the guys, and walking, and stuff, so it was really weird not seeing any of the spectators or any of the players. I missed the people here because we have a real good working relationship; we work really well. Davis does an incredible job with this tournament to give back to the community, and the foundation is just wonderful, so I missed all that kind of stuff too.”
As the pandemic rages on even as restrictions loosen, the status for volunteers remained in the air for the 2021 RSM Classic.
Donnelly’s providence increased restrictions in September as the delta virus spread. It wasn’t until about a month prior to the tournament that Donnelly booked her flight down to Georgia.
Likewise, Barr wouldn’t learn she was invited back to caddie until October.
But absence makes the heart grow fonder. A majority of the tournament’s volunteers have returned to Sea Island in 2021, and they could not be happier.
“I can tell you, from the excitement from the fans, to the players, to the RSM sponsors, everyone is psyched,” Morefield said. “It’s a change.”