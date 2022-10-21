Not much went right for No. 8 McIntosh County Academy in the first half of Friday’s showdown against No. 10 Emanuel County Institute.

The Buccaneers allowed 203 yards of total offense, only gained 102 yards themselves, tossed an interception, and had an inadvertent whistle wipe out a long scoring play. But MCA was still able to carry a 14-13 lead into the locker room, setting the stage for a dominant second-half and a 28-21 victory at The Ship.

