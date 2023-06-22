Girls Track MVP does it all
Lexi Alberson could have put all her focus into excelling in a single event. Instead, the Glynn Academy senior strived to lift her team by competing in as many events as physically possible.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Girls Track MVP does it all
Lexi Alberson could have put all her focus into excelling in a single event. Instead, the Glynn Academy senior strived to lift her team by competing in as many events as physically possible.
In the end, Alberson managed to do both, earning her honors as The News’ Girls Track and Field MVP.
“She was Miss Everything this year,” said Glynn Academy track and field coach Ben Burkett.
After competing in the 800-meter run and the 4x800m relay as a junior, Alberson entered the season with the goal of being the top point scorer in Glynn County at the region championship.
But to do that would require her to expand her repertoire of events.
“She did anything and everything that we asked her to do,” Burkett said. “She told me her goal was to be the top point scorer, and I laid out a plan like, ‘This is how you have to do it. You have to run several events,’ and she bought all the way in.
“If you’re running several events and they’re short distances, it’s one thing. When you’re running several distance events, that’s a lot on the body.”
Throughout the season, Alberson ran the 800m, 1,600m, 3,200m and the 4x800m relay, giving her all in each race.
Assistant coaches Amanda O’Brien and Thomas Holly worked with Glynn’s distance runners to formulate race plans each time out, and workouts saw the athletes train in each the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.
“The 3,200 was the last race they would run, and by the end of the day, that was just a grind,” Burkett said. “It was just everything else you had left in the tank, and Lexi was great at doing that. She poured her heart and soul, and literally I would have to stand at the finish line and catch her. She was completely emptied out.”
Despite the heavy workload, Alberson continued to shine.
Alberson ran team-best times in each of the three individual races — setting a school-record with a time of 2:29.39 in the 800m run at the Swamp Relays, winning the 1,600m run at region in 5:41.50, and churning out a time of 12:56.52 in the 3,200m run at the Wildcat Invitational.
She also helped set a new Glynn Academy record of 10:08.42 in the 4x800m relay from the anchor position.
In addition to her gold medal in the 1,600m at the region championships, Alberson teamed with Sophie Speirs, Lacey Reedy and Kelsey Lewis to win the 4x800m relay. She also finished third in the 800m run to lift the Lady Terrors to their best finish in years — all while running on a toe she split open at the beach a week prior.
“She bought into the team mentality, and ‘What can I do to score points for my team?’” Burkett said. “She ran in the 1,600 and the 3,200 knowing full well that once we got past region, I was going to scratch her at sectionals. She did it just to get points for the team.
“And it paid off. We scored 100 points at region, and that was nearly four times as many as we scored last year at region.”
The quartet of runners went on to set the school record in the relay en route to a first-place finish at sectionals, and Alberson qualified for state on her own in the 800m. The team placed 10th at state, while Alberson was 15th in her individual race.
Sports editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Glynn County Commission and county staff learned artwork isn’t their strong suit.
A medical clinic on Jekyll Island is one step closer to opening following months of renovation and other preparations.
A man was shot and killed in a house on I Street early Wednesday morning.
When the rain starts falling and the storms start rolling, the Glynn County and city of Brunswick public works departments get busy, and there is no rest for the weary this week as summer officially begins.
The Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority is moving ahead with forgiving part of the property taxes owed on a historic home in the city’s downtown without the cooperation of the Glynn County School Board.
Former Brunswick Housing Authority Chairman William Kitts has filed a lawsuit against Mayor Cosby Johnson claiming Johnson’s decision to remove him from the BHA commission was a violation of his due process rights.