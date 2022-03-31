The Terrors flipped the script from last year’s historic program losses to the Pirates, with a 3-1 win Thursday night. This win not only kept the team undefeated but also fixed last year’s blemish.
The teams went toe-to-toe for the majority of the first half, creating chances and causing problems for the others in midfield. However, neither team could find the right strike to put the ball into the back of the net
It wasn’t until the last minute before halftime when Glynn scored the first goal of the night. After drawing a free kick roughly 35 yards out, co-captain Jonathan Sasser floated the free kick into the box for Chandler Owens to wack his head onto the ball and in for the goal.
Showing great satisfaction in his goal, the team ran over to the corner flag to celebrate just before the half.
“The first half we did things that we haven’t done all season,” Brunswick head coach Enrique Power said. “Just calm the ball down, find feet and just play our style. I thought we did really well in the first half. Whenever we made mistakes, it just cost us, and as a team that has one or two players that can score, that costs us.”
Coming out of the half, the teams made adjustments and it showed within the first five minutes of play. Glynn Academy thought they had the second goal of the night on a Gavin Swafford second bounce, but the referee deemed there was a foul that occurred while the free kick was taken.
On the other end, Brunswick moved the ball down the pitch and put in an overhead ball for JB Santos to run into the box and control it. Santos was knocked down in the process and earned his team a free kick.
Looking to tie the game, co-captain Oscar Cruz stepped up to take the penalty. Cruz looked at Glynn’s Durham Daniel, composed himself, and then struck the ball into the top part of the goal.
“Whenever we got the tie, they were hungry and they knew that they could go toe to toe with anybody in this region,” Power said. “They just got to believe in it. It’s a good region and they are a good team nothing out of the ordinary but we will keep playing.”
Brunswick continued to apply pressure on Glynn’s midfield, with passes not reaching the Terrors’ front three.
Although they didn’t look their best at the beginning of the second half, Glynn still found ways to create chances with two opportunities in succession. Luke O’Connor’s shot on goal looked to be a miss-hit as the forward found his ball rolling for Jerry Martinez to save any danger.
In the 28th minute, the Pirates fouled Jonas Coyle on the left corner of the box, giving Swafford a chance to take the free kick. With the Pirates’ two-man wall 10 yards away, Swafford took himself to bend his shot above the right side of the wall and in on goal. With his shot curling over the Pirates’ defense and over the outstretched arms of Martinez, Swafford saw his set-piece strike reach the top right corner for the second Terrors goal.
“I was really proud of our guys for responding with two goals and a lot of near misses,” Glynn head coach Bobby Brockman said. “Hitting the crossbar and the keeper made awesome saves. We stepped it up once they did that.”
Glynn believed they had gained the momentum back in the game, continuing to fire shots on target minutes after retaking the lead. Martinez did his best to save every shot that was on target but saw the Pirates’ defense failing to mark anyone in the box.
Both teams traded corner kicks, with none of them creating real chances inside the box instead, fouls were called to ruin any chances that came.
During a break in action because of an injury on the field, Power brought his team over to tell them they had 18 minutes and they could be right in the game at any moment.
As time started to wind down on Brunswick with every Glynn free kick earned, players started to talk more and show their frustration at how the game was called.
With 13 minutes left in the game, Glynn sealed the deal with defensive back Thomas Mitchell tapping in a shot past the outstretched arms of Martinez for the third goal.
“It’s one of those games where we won the first game 6-0 and these guys got to understand you aren’t going to come out and beat them 6-0 again,” Brockman said. “They have pride, and they have gotten better over the season. It’s going to be one of those dog fight games between Brunswick High and Glynn Academy. It’s a little different now than it used to be.”
The Terrors were able to hold out the final 10 minutes from Brunswick’s attacks by winning loose balls and forcing the Pirates into areas where they struggled to advance a potential threat.
As the game clock struck zero and the score read 3-1 to Glynn, the two schools shook hands before Glynn went over to its fans to celebrate the season sweep and shook off last year’s defeats.
“I’m proud of the guys,” Brockman said. “Last year was the first time that we’ve ever lost to them in the history of the program. That definitely hurt and to come back this year and respond like we did, 6-0 and 3-1, I’m just proud of the kids.”
For Power, he said his team is still finding little things to work on as they prepare to close out the regular season with South Effingham and prepare for a playoff run.
“As of right now we are still trying to find our style,” Power said. “Which means we have got to get better on a few things. Up to this game, we have gotten better in a lot of spaces and spots. We have found the right player in the right spot, which is good. For the playoffs, we have just got to keep playing our game. If we play like this against anybody else, there is not much to say.”
Lady Terrors 6
Lady Pirates 0
In the first game between the bricks, Glynn and Brunswick’s girls soccer teams took the pitch. With the Lady Terrors coming off their first defeat of the season to Richmond Hill during the week, they came out with aggression on the Lady Pirates.
Creating chance after chance inside the final third because of Brunswick’s over-commitment of trying to take the ball away, the Lady Terrors had shots on goal. In the first 10 minutes, the Lady Terrors had four corners and four shots on goal, but couldn’t find the first goal because of Georgia Lawless’s play in goal.
The two teams went back and forth in the middle of the pitch with both sides drawing fouls and earning warnings from the referee.
As the clock continued to wind down towards the end of the first half, Glynn became more and more frustrated that it couldn’t score or get past the last line of the Pirates’ defense with ease.
After failing to convert with the clock winding down to its final minute, Glynn’s Emme Ross took advantage of a costly mistake by Shiloh Ferguson. Brunswick earned a goal kick after Ross saw her shot sail over the crossbar, and Ferguson took the kick six yards out from the goal. Miss hitting her kick, Glynn pounced on the short kick and after a key pass to Ross, she struck the ball past Lawless, who dove the wrong way on the slight deflection, and the Lady Terrors had their first goal of the contest with the game entering the half.
“We had a hangover loss in the first half, I guess is what you call it,” Glynn head coach Thomas Lemmon said. “We were just trying to get back into it and get their minds wrapped around the game again and getting back to it. We got into them a little bit at halftime. They turned around and showed a little more energy and a little more patience and put up five in the second half.”
Brunswick head coach Greg Sturm said his team played really well in the first half, getting 30 seconds away from being in the locker room tied.
“We went more defensive, and it was working,” Sturm said. “I could see them getting frustrated. They weren’t really getting many good opportunities on goal. They didn’t have that many chances. Even the first goal was a deflection, and Shiloh got her body on it. Georgia was going in the right direction.”
In the second half, Glynn came out with the intention of controlling how the game would be pkayed and they did just that. After going 39:30 seconds before getting the first goal, they grabbed the second goal four minutes into the second half. With Lawless playing flawless in goal for Brunswick, she made an error of keeping the ball alive after trying to save the ball instead of it bouncing out for a goal kick. As the ball slipped out of her gloves, Glynn’s Channing Orendorf stuck her foot out for the loose ball.
“In the second half, we just made compounding error after error,” Sturm said. “I thought it was more our own mistakes happening. Granted they had possession and all the chances. For the most part, we were playing really good defense. I thought the lineup was good and my subs came in and did well. Little errors and lack of clearances.”
As for Lemmon, he said he expects more from his team than what they showed during their slow start.
“We are more powerful than what we displayed and explosive. Coming off the loss (hangover) I don’t know what it was but in the second half, we were able to come back.”
With 22 minutes left in the game, Glynn grabbed its third goal of the night when Eliza Meader hit an over-the-top through ball for Capers Childs to make a run in on goal. Outpacing the Pirates’ defense, Childs had a one-on-one with Lawless and struck the ball with her left foot across the frame of the goal.
Brunswick didn’t show any quit in them, as they made their way down the pitch and tried to find an opportunity to score a goal. With Lourdes Royal out dribbling the backline, she found Emma Counts towards the right side of the goal line. Counts took a shot with her powerful leg, hoping to cause a potential corner out of her shot, but the ball hit the side of the net for a goal kick.
Glynn continued to look for more goals with the final 10 minutes dwindling down. Ross dribbled her way through traffic and into the box, taking a shot on goal. With Lawless saving the first shot, Childs hit the rebound shot for the fourth goal.
Minutes later and after her teammates told her to take shots from outside the area all game, Meader took a quick turn and volleyed her shot for the fifth goal.
As the clock showed one final minute to play, Glynn continued to take shots on goal. After several attempts, Orendorf earned her brace to give the Lady Terrors a 6-0 victory.
“I told the girls after the game that I can not complain about their effort,” Sturm said. “We made little mistakes that cost us and that’s why the game got out of hand. Six-nothing doesn’t tell me what the game was like. For more than half the game, it was a tight game. When we got the ball in their end, their defense wasn’t exactly clean with it. They were making passing errors and giving us chances, but we just couldn’t take advantage of it.”