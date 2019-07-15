Hours upon hours of work for the athletes at Golden Isles Gymnastics were rewarded with medals recently at the AAU National Championship in Orlando.
Seven gymnasts brought home 13 medals from ESPN’s Wide World of Sports, where the AAU National Championship was held on June 13-16. In addition to the eight gold, one silver, and four bronze medals the athletes racked up, Madeleine Moore earned an All-American award as the best gymnast in Level 6.
Following up on first-place finishes in vault at the state and regional level, Moore earned gold in vault at nationals with a 9.9.
“They have all the rounds, then they go to event finals,” said Golden Isles Gymnastics coach Sandy Calvert. “She won the event finals for vault, which clearly means she had the best vault there — then proved it again at nationals.”
The 15-year-old Moore also finished first in the floor exercise with a 9.875 and in the uneven bars with a 9.425, and sixth on the beam to earn the top spot in all-around with a total of 38.3.
After finishing second in the all-around at last year’s national championship, Moore reached the pinnacle in her third year of competing with Golden Isles Gymnastics
“She basically decided three years ago, ‘I want to become a competitive gymnast,” Calvert said with a laugh. “And now, here she is.”
But Moore was far from alone in her success in Orlando. Marlee Brooks, 10, also completed a sweep of the state, regionals, and nationals on the vault by finishing first in her Level 6 age group with a 9.575, along with a third-place finish in the floor exercise with a score of 9.850.
Additionally, Marit Mallon, 10, finished second in floor (9.9) and third in vault (9.425) in Level 6.
Competing in Level 4, 10 -year-old Jade Fahns rode a first-place finish in uneven bars (9.775) and third place in floor (9.5) to first place in all-around with a score of 37. Riley Brannen also competed at nationals in Level 4.
In Level 8 competition, 15-year-old Golden Isles gymnast Rylie Collier finished first in vault with a score of 9.4, while Romy Stephens, 14, earned third in the floor exercise with a score of 9.7.
Each of the athletes from Golden Isles Gymnastics to compete at the AAU National Championship has trained with the gym for three to six years — most practicing about 20 hours a week year round with Calvert, coach Megan Gilmartin, and gym manager Michael Kalinin.
“They work hard,” Calvert said. “And they have really good support systems. Their parents are great at making sure they get what they need, where they need to be, and it works.
“We’re real, real proud of these kids. It’s just outstanding work from all of them.”
Competition season runs from September through June with the gymnasts attending two meets a month from January through May.
The circuit Golden Isles Gymnastics competes in has its gymnasts traveling to meets that host up to 2,500 athletes in Charleston and Hilton Head, S.C., as well as Savannah, before heading to Atlanta for state.
Golden Isles Gymnastics opened in 2004 and has since produced more than 180 AAU National Champions. With 40 medals at nationals in just the last two years and a stable of top athletes it’s easy to see why they’ve earned the respect of rivals around the state.
“I think in the southeast, people know this gym, they know we produce quality athletes, and they know we’re committed to what we do,” Calvert said. “It’s not just, ‘go play,’ this is real work.
“People don’t understand, when they get to this level, it’s not about fun, it’s about setting goals, working, being diligent, and being committed to what they’re doing, which helps them as they grow up.”