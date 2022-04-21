Vanderbilt withstood a hard charge from Florida on Day 2 of the SEC Men’s Golf Championship, retaining hold of the top spot on the leaderboard through 36 holes of stroke play at Sea Island Golf Club on Thursday.
Defending SEC champions and the highest ranked team in the conference entering the tournament at No. 3, Vanderbilt overcame a slow start to shoot a 6-under 274 in the second round to bring its total score to 547 heading into the final round of stroke play Friday.
The Commodores’ four lowest scorers were a collective even par over the front nine before shaving off six strokes on the backside of the Seaside Course in an effort led by junior William Moll, who bounced back from a team-high 74 on Day 1 to shoot a team-low 67.
“I thought for us, the key today was William Moll,” said Vanderbilt men’s golf coach Scott Limbaugh. “I’m just so proud of him. When kids respond to hard times, it tells you about their character. He didn’t play the way he wanted to play yesterday.. for him to respond like that says a lot.”
Moll bogeyed No. 3 early in his round, but he quickly birdied Nos. 5 and 9 to erase any lingering specter of another tough outing. Making the turn at 1 under, Moll dropped another stroke off his score with a birdie on No. 10, and after a bogey on No. 16, he recorded birdies on each of his final two holes to complete his round.
Commodores senior Reid Davenport also came alive on the back nine after making the turn at 1 over. He briefly fell to 2 over with a bogey on No. 12, but a few holes later, Davenport eagled the par 5 No. 15 to climb back to even par before capping his round off with a birdie on the following hole that pushed him to finish at 1-under 69.
“We had no momentum for most of the day, but the guys hung in there, showed a lot of maturity, and were able to finish strong and do what you wan to do on moving day at the SEC Championship,” Moll said.
Vanderbilt needed to play well on the back half of its round to reclaim the lead over a Florida team that rebounded from an 282 on Day 1 to shooting a blazing 11-under 269 on Day 2.
Though Florida will enter the final round of stroke play four stokes back of Vanderbilt, the Gators took the advantage at one point after shooting a 5 under on the front nine and following it up with 12 more birdies on the backside.
“I didn’t know what other teams were doing, but the wind was down, some greens are a little bit soft, so good players and good teams are going to play well with no wind,” Mohl said. “I knew we needed to play great today, but we don’t ever take it for granted because there are a lot of great players and great teams in this league. You kind of know that every time out, you need to be your best or somebody else is going to be, and you’re going to be in a position you don’t really want to be in.”
Florida was actually at 13 under for the day before tallying a pair of bogeys on 18 with LSU climbing to within two strokes in third place at 7-under 553 through 36 holes.
Texas A&M is fourth at 6 under with Auburn (-4), Georgia (-3), Missouri (-2) and Mississippi State (-1) following respectively. The top 8 teams in stroke play at the conclusion of the third round will advance to match play Saturday.
Tennessee is currently on the outside of advancement in ninth place at even par, and 2019 champions Arkansas will look to make a move over the final 18 holes, lurking in 10th at 4 over.
In individual play, at 6 under, Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon will attempt to hold onto a two-stroke lead over a group of six golfers tied for second that includes Georgia’s Trent Phillips, Florida’s John Dubois, Mississippi State’s Ford Clegg, South Carolina’s Ryan Hall, and Gordon Sargent and Davenport of Vanderbilt.
The third and final round of stroke play at the SEC Championship will tee off at 8 a.m.