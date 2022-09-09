Planning for over a year with Frederica Golf Club owner Jim Kaufman about being wanted for their fall golf tournament, Vanderbilt head men’s golf coach Scott Limbaugh was able to see it all come to fruition.
Leading with a 46-under par performance after 36-holes of golf, No. 1 Vanderbilt had a challenger lurking in the distance in No. 9 Oklahoma.
As the two schools went toe-to-toe, even exchanging the lead throughout the first 17 holes of golf, mother nature caused all to take an hour break as she performed her light show to those who came to enjoy top collegiate golf.
Taking the hour break to rest and regroup, the Commodores and Sooners hit the links with the final three groups positioned on all three levels of green.
Although the scoring wasn’t updated because the groups hadn’t gone through the three-hole sequence of reporting scores, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma were leveled at 67-under entering the final hole.
After seeing birdie puts by Cole Sherwood (Vandy) and Stephen Campbell Jr. (Oklahoma) hit the bottom of the cup, the two teams stayed neck and neck.
The second pairing of Gordon Sargent (Vandy) and Patrick Welch (Oklahoma) failed to follow suit of making strong puts. Sargent pulled his second shot out of the round and into the pond, while Welch failed to take advantage of the miscue as he chunked his approach shot.
As Welch finished with par and Sargent bogeying the final hole, Vanderbilt players lined up around the path to watch senior William Moll lead the team to victory.
Leading the tournament at 19-under, Moll held a two-shot lead for his team over Oklahoma’s Drew Goodman as the two both approached the final green.
Leaving his shot less than 15 feet from the hole, the Vanderbilt faithful lined up around to see Moll and the Commodores team clinch their first win of the season with a 69-under, three shots better than Oklahoma.
Going through a quick trophy presentation as both teams needed to depart quickly to catch their flights, Mill received the Frederica Golf Club individual award trophy for the tournament’s low round. Limbaugh and his team received the first-ever Frederica Golf Club trophy that featured all eight programs that took part in the inaugural event.
“First of all congrats Oklahoma and Coach Hybl on a great week of play,” Limbaugh said of his compatriots. “It was awesome out there today. We called Frederica a year ago to date to bring our Carmel Cup group somewhere that wanted us. Where we wanted to feel welcome and we wanted to embrace what our group is about. Mr. Kaufman was willing to open his arms to us and the membership at Frederica. we couldn’t be more thankful for that for supporting our game and our student- athletes.”