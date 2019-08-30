Frederica Academy put on another standout defensive performance, but it couldn’t get its offense revved up in a 27-13 loss to Valwood.
A meeting between the last two GISA Class 3A state champions was as competitive as advertised as both teams engaged in a slugfest that wouldn’t be decided until late in the contest.
Valwood led 6-0 at halftime, but with six minutes remaining, it was anybody’s game with the score tied at 13-13.
Battling through injuries, Frederica put up a strong fight, though it ultimately succumb thanks in part to a questionable pass interference call that gave Valwood a crucial first down.
The Knights’ defense continued its hot start to the season against a Valiant team loaded with weapons, helping keep Frederica in the ball game until the final minutes. Valwood scored its final touchdown with just seconds left to ice the game.
The loss drops the Knights to 0-2 to open the season, identical to the record it began with last season before going on to win its first state championship in the GISA’s highest classification.
The road doesn’t get any easier for Frederica Academy next week when it returns to St. Simons for its home opener against a Tiftarea that advanced to the semifinals a year ago.