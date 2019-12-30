Glynn Academy cross country runner Javier Valencia constantly improved all season long, earning the News' cross-country MVP honor.
All season long, he and Blake Lewis went back and forth at the top of the team. Valencia, however, broke a program and personal record, edging him over Lewis.
Valencia helped his team throughout the cross country season and got a new personal best this season at the Wayne County home meet on Oct. 17. He finished it in 17:09.21.
That record also set a Glynn Academy program record.
Valencia finished the Jekyll Island in the top 60 with a 19:16. During the Sept. 19 Wayne County meet, he finished with an 18:07 and 10th overall. Valencia got another top-10 finish at the 10th Annual Hill on Wheels Fishy Invite when he finished seventh with a 17:36 time.
He qualified for state as a junior this year with his 17:18 third-place finish in a field of 35.
At the state-run, Valencia finished 51st with an 18:08.93.