Javier Valencia
Glynn Academy's Javier Valencia is The News' Male Cross Country Runner of the Year.

 Illustration by Derrick Davis/The Brunswick News

Glynn Academy cross country runner Javier Valencia constantly improved all season long, earning the News' cross-country MVP honor.

All season long, he and Blake Lewis went back and forth at the top of the team. Valencia, however, broke a program and personal record, edging him over Lewis.

Valencia helped his team throughout the cross country season and got a new personal best this season at the Wayne County home meet on Oct. 17. He finished it in 17:09.21.

That record also set a Glynn Academy program record.

Valencia finished the Jekyll Island in the top 60 with a 19:16. During the Sept. 19 Wayne County meet, he finished with an 18:07 and 10th overall. Valencia got another top-10 finish at the 10th Annual Hill on Wheels Fishy Invite when he finished seventh with a 17:36 time.

He qualified for state as a junior this year with his 17:18 third-place finish in a field of 35.

At the state-run, Valencia finished 51st with an 18:08.93.

