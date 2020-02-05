Glynn Academy’s boys basketball team shocked Brunswick High during the semifinal round of the Region 2-6A tournament on Wednesday as the Red Terrors beat the Pirates 69-48.
From the first play of the game, Glynn Academy came out guns blazing, and those guns were blazing from the three-point line.
The Pirates didn’t have an answer for the Red Terrors in the first half as they got outscored 16-6 in the opening quarter.
Glynn’s defense continued to pull down rebounds on Brunswick’s missed shots and executing off of it. The Red Terrors also did an excellent job in transition to get some easy layups early on in the game.
It was all Hrdlicka in the first half as he went 6-of-8 from the floor, including three huge three-pointers. He finished the game with 21 points, all of which got scored in the first half.
The twins Tray and Quay Dickens also got hot tonight as they both scored double-digit points. Tray finished 16, and Quay finished with 12. These two both made vital shots to keep the momentum Glynn’s way. D’marion Hayes added nine points, and Ivan Groom finished with seven points for the Red Terrors.
Glynn Academy coach Terrance Haywood said that his two captains Max and Groom made it a point tonight to let the guys know at halftime what they needed to do as the leaders of the team.
“The guys are starting to take ownership now,” Haywood said. “They’re leaders on the court, of course, and they’re team captains, but now they’re starting to be vocal about it. They’re doing it at the right time, so I can’t say enough about Max and Ivan about their leadership. They’re doing a great job, and the rest of the team they don’t mind following their lead.”
At the half, Glynn led the Pirates 39-16. Haywood said his team refused to let Brunswick back into the game after Glynn gave up a 52-35 lead to the Pirates before.
“This time, when we got up, we were a lot more patient,” Haywood said. “We held the ball a lot longer. This time we were determined that we were not going to let them come back into the game. I kept reminding them 52-35, we were up 52-35 last time, and we watched the lead go from 17, and next thing we know, we were down. So we were just determined tonight. They’re a really good team, and coach Turner is a great coach.”
After the break, Brunswick came out and started to get into a rhythm. Jaden Dunham, Xavier Bean, Tyrese Jones, and others gave a mighty effort, but the deficit was too large.
Brunswick coach Chris Turner said his guys came out flat, but that Glynn Academy was the better team tonight and deserved to win.
“You have to tip your hat to Glynn Academy they played great and were ready to play. They were the better team tonight,” Turner said. “We didn’t play that well together, didn’t play that much as a team, and it showed tonight. Glynn Academy was ready, and they made a bunch of shots. We struggled to get into the game, getting into the rhythm of the game. We just almost seemed like we were shell shocked the whole night. The credit is to them. They created all of it, and the crowd was great. My hats off to Terrance and that team. They were ready to play, and I wish them the best of luck on Friday.”
Dunham was able to put up 20 points and 20 rebounds on the game as he was the leading scorer for the Pirates. Bean added 10 points as well.
Brunswick attempted to make a comeback, but the Red Terrors didn’t allow it. Glynn’s defense did a great job rebounding and making sure they didn’t give the Pirates any more second-chance shots than they needed.
Haywood said he was proud of his team and said his team put together a complete game.
“God is good. I’m just so proud of this team and these young men,” Haywood said. “Our record is not pretty at all, and when a team struggles like we did throughout the regular season and just unable to win games a lot of times, the kids will clock out. These kids never quit. They come out every single day in practice and every single game, and they play. It’s finally now at the latter part of the season it’s starting to pay off. I’m just glad they didn’t quit on us, and I’m just so proud of them. We told them once we beat Bradwell, every other goal we set, to make the state playoffs, to win the region championship, we still got those goals ahead of us.
“I said going into this region tournament; everybody is 0-0. I said our goal for these next two games was to go 2-0. After the region tournament everybody, the 32 teams in class 6A are 0-0, and it’s five games to win a state championship. We’re just taking it one game at a time, just thankful we were able to come out and play really well tonight and put a complete game together.”
Brunswick will play Effingham County on Friday at 5 p.m. to decide the third and fourth places of the region.
As for Glynn, the Red Terrors will take on Richmond Hill in the Region 2-6A Championship game with tip-off set for 8 p.m. at the Glass Palace.