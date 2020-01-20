The Mariners can’t afford to consider basketball a hobby, it’s got to be their job.
That was the message from Coastal Georgia men’s head coach Jesse Watkins following his team’s 77-68 loss to Edward Waters on Monday in the Howard Coffin Gymnasium.
Coastal (10-11, 3-6) entered the contest on a two-game losing streak with Sun Conference rivals Warner University and Webber International combining to score 193 points on 49 percent shooting from the field, 58 percent from 3, and 65 free throw attempts.
And though non-conference Edward Water (9-7) wasn’t quite as prolific offensively, it was able to do just enough to hand the Mariners their third straight defeat.
“We’re struggling right now on the defensive and trying to find the guys that really want to play defense,” said Coastal Georgia men’s head coach Jesse Watkins. “We’ve got to find a collective group of guys that want to get in there and mix it up and play hard. It’s not an offensive situation, it’s our defense. Our defense hasn’t been great for the past three games.
“I don’t know if we’ve got tired legs because we’ve played so many games, or we’re just not focusing on what needs to be done. We have a couple of guys that are not focusing right now. I don’t know where their minds are at right now.”
Watkins knows better than anyone what it takes to play winning basketball at Coastal Georgia. He was a part of the 1991 team that posted the program’s best record of 27-7 en route to a conference championship and NJCAA national tournament bid under the direction of court namesake Gerald F. Cox.
A framed jersey from Watkins’ playing days hung from the wall in his office as he spoke about what was necessary to play basketball on the college level.
“I just think guys need to come focused,” Watkins said. “They don’t realize basketball at our level is a job. It’s not just coming in, looking for this, it’s a job, and they have to treat this like a job.
“They’ve got to come here ready to work every single day. Whether you’re tired or not, you’ve got to come ready to work every single day, and our guys need to understand that.”
Focus didn’t seem to be an issue early as the Mariners ran out to a seven-point lead midway through the first half on some hot shooting as they knocked down nine of their first 13 shots, including 3-of-5 from 3. It would be their largest lead of the game.
However, the Tigers quickly rattled off a 9-2 run in just over three minutes of game time to tie the game. Devonta Leslie’s layup put the Mariners up 29-28 with 5:23 in the half, but it would be Coastal’s final lead of the game.
Dawan Bass hit a jumper with 28 seconds remaining in the first, giving him 14 points and his team a six-point lead going into halftime. He’d finish with 23 points on 10-of-20 shooting, the 6-foot-4 scorer knocking down shot after shot from midrange and at the basket.
And when it wasn’t Bass, it was 6’8 big Rasaad Morgan working Coastal in the lane, scoring 16 of Edward Waters’ 38 points in the paint. Morgan wreaked havoc on the Mariners on both ends of the court, helping the Tigers score 10 second-chance points on 11 offensive rebounds and acting as a determent at the rim on the defensive end of the court.
“Trying to figure that out, whether we should go with Elijah Goodman to make (Morgan) come out and guard him, or go with Shaquille Seville to go inside and see if that would work for us. We had a 50-50 situation, so we decided to go with Goodman and see if he could go out and guard him.”
Both Goodman and Seville had varying levels of success, the former scoring 13 points and shooting 3-of-6 from behind the arc, and the latter going 5-of-11 from the field for 11 points of his own. Senior Elijah Wade scored a season-high 24.
But Coastal’s own shot-making was in vain without the corresponding defensive effort on the other end.
Goodman hit a 3-pointer to draw the Mariners back to within three points with 7:26 to play, but Morgan scored three straight baskets in the paint to quickly push the Tigers’ advantage back to nine, and they’d hold Coastal Georgia at arm’s length the rest of the contest.
Despite shooting a worst percent than Coastal from the field and from 3, while making just nine trips to the free throw line, Edward Water generated easy baskets in transition by pushing the ball off 16 Mariner turnovers compared to just six for the Tigers.
Coastal Georgia will need to overcome its current defensive woes quickly, as it’s set to hit the road for a Sun Conference matchup against Ave Maria on Thursday before playing No. 20 Southeastern on Saturday in Lakeland.
“We’ve just got to find one or two guys that are comfortable with playing the type of defense we want them to play,” Watkins said. “All it takes is one or two guys. Once one or two guys lock in, the third guy will lock in, and then we’ll finally get the fourth and fifth guy to lock in. It’s just going to take one or two guys to say, ‘hey, let’s lock in on the defensive end.’”