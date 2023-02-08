SPORTS-FBC-GEORGIA-CARCRASH-AT

A memorial for University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy at the site where their automobile crashed on Barnet Shoals Road on Jan. 19 in Athens.

 Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATHENS — As university and police investigations continue into the fatal January crash that killed a football player and recruiting staff member, University of Georgia President Jere Morehead said he is unsure whether policy changes will need to be made.

“So far, I haven’t seen anything that has caused me concern,” Morehead said. “Obviously we wish the vehicle had been turned in that evening. But the review is ongoing and I’m confident that if any procedures need to be changed — I’m not sure they will need to be changed — but I’m confident that our athletic director and head coach will do whatever they need to do.”

