No. 8 Brunswick High has done everything it needed to: capturing back-to-back Region 2-6A titles and its third straight City Championship en route to its second consecutive undefeated regular season.
The reward? A first-round matchup in the state playoffs against No. 10 Houston County at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
The (unfortunate) luck of the draw in postseason brackets saddled the Pirates with the toughest opponent of any region winner in Class 6A. The Bears were one of the best teams in the state this season — they just happened to play in an absolutely loaded Region 1-6A.
Houston County (8-2) shares a region with No. 2 Thomas County Central, No. 9 Lee County, and an unranked Northside Warner Robins team that actually finished as the No. 2 seed.
A three-way tie between Lee County, Northside and Houston County at 3-2 in region play sent the latter tumbling down to the No. 4 seed despite its ranking in the polls.
“They could have been the No. 1 seed in their region, and when you talk about Region 1-6A, they’re unbelievable,” said Brunswick head coach Garrett Grady. “Usually the teams in this region, they go deep in the playoffs. Some are even state championship contenders. You’ve got TCC, you’ve got Northside, you’ve got Lee, and then you’ve got HoCo. You could have taken all four of those guys, shaken them up and dumped them out and could have gotten the seeding for their playoffs.”
Houston County’s greatest strength this season lies on the offensive side of the ball where the team is averaging 45.1 points per game — having topped the 60-point mark on three different occasions, including a 70-21 romp of Veterans in its regular-season finale last week.
Even when matched up against the best defensive in the state, Houston County hasn’t scored fewer than 21 points in a game this season due to a high-powered passing game triggered by one of the top quarterback prospects in the country.
At 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, Antwann Hill is a 247Sports four-star prospect that is currently the top quarterback prospect in the state and seventh in the nation among the Class of 2025.
In his second season as a starter, the sophomore is competing 71 percent of his throws and ranks second in Class 6A with 2,769 passing yards to go with 31 touchdowns to only two interceptions.
“Their quarterback is phenomenal,” Grady said. “I think he’s a good athlete, he’s a great passer in the pocket. He can make any throw.
“He throws the ball well downfield, he makes really good throws on the out routes, comebacks. He has a really good grasp of the offense and what they’re trying to do.”
But Hill is far from the only threat on offense. The young quarterback is throwing to a dangerous 1-2 punch of receivers Ricky Johnson and Kale Woodburn, who each have 10 touchdown receptions and at least 700 yards on 40-plus catches.
Running back Ryan Taleb gives Houston County an added dimension on the ground behind a big offensive line, rushing for 1,147 yards, contributing another 291 receiving yards, and scoring 21 total touchdowns.
It is not unusual to see the explosive Houston County rip off one- or two-play scoring drives, catching opponents out of position when it goes up-tempo.
Brunswick enters the contest allowing just 13.3 points per game, the seventh-fewest in the classification, but if it is to hold down Houston County, the Black Flag will need to get lined up quickly, play well in coverage while mixing up its looks, and most importantly, force Hill off his spot by winning 1-on-1s along the line of scrimmage.
Still, the Pirates know they can’t rely on their defense to shutout a unit as talented as the Bears’ offense. While HoCo has shown its no slouch defensively in allowing just 22 points per game, BHS has proven its own ability to put up points in bunches.
Although Brunswick slipped just outside the top 10 in points scored, the team is still averaging 36.3 points per contest behind a collaborative effort on the ground and the dynamic abilities of receiver Terry Mitchell.
There is no player in the Class 6A playoff bracket with more than the 5-8, 150-pound Mitchell’s 912 receiving yards in addition to his team-high 15 total touchdowns. Averaging 21.7 yards per reception, Mitchell will likely draw help in Houston County’s secondary, which should leave space for his teammates to operate.
“If they’re double covering him, or putting two guys over one, or three over two, somebody has got to be open, or they’re leaving the box light for the run game,” Grady said. “You’ve just got to play to you strengths and what they’re giving you. Somebody else has to step up and have a big game too, and they’re capable. Kevin (Thomas) is capable, Jayden (Drayton) is capable of doing that. Then our running game has to come along.”
Though the Pirates have crossed the 50-point mark a few times themselves this season, the team doesn’t want to get into a high-scoring affair against the Bears.
Instead, Brunswick would like to lean on a run game that has seen four players — Jamarious Towns, William Heck, Ivan Johnson and Drayton — rush for at least 375 yards and four touchdowns to keep the Houston County offense off the field.
“We have the capability of (scoring points), and we’d like to sustain some drives and put some things together, try to limit their possessions for sure,” Grady said. “If you get in a shootout with these guys, they’re used to it. They’re used to scoring, and scoring big.
“What they do defensively, they play tough. They’ve got a great defensive line, so you’ve got to stay balanced. When you can run the ball, you’ve got to lean on them a bit. You’ve got to keep plugging away, you’ve got to keep trusting the run game.”