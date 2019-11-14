Beaten up and bruised, Frederica Academy hopes to give Southland Academy its best shot in the first round of the GISA Class 3A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. today in Americus.
The season hasn’t gone quite as expected for the defending state champions, even considering the graduation of standouts Jaylin Simpson, JaShawn Sheffield, Harry Veal and Patrick Brunson.
The Knights are just 4-5 on the year and limp into the postseason coming off a pair of losses to John Milledge and Bullock Academy by a combined score of 74-7.
Granted, most of Frederica’s struggles stem from the heap of injuries the team has been forced to work around.
What was once a “Dirty 30” has been whittled down by injuries to six different starters and nine total players, leaving the Knights to look to inexperienced youth for major contributions on both sides of the ball.
“That’s the big issue right now,” said Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick. “You want to clean it up, but you’re having to recreate the wheel every time we go out to practice.
“It’s been pretty challenging for us. We don’t have the bodies, don’t have the depth. We’re trying to put a product on the field that’s at least competitive.”
Josh Meadows, Dkel Walker, Josh Elliot, and Avery Cobb are among the the players that won’t suit up for Frederica’s playoff opener — wiping more than a combined 100 tackles worth of contributions from the field.
The losses along the defensive front could be glaring against a physical Southland (6-4) offense.
“They’re going to be run heavy,” Derrick said. “They like to run the ball and control the clock...
“They’re not going to do anything flashy, but they’re just going to try to wear you down, beat you up, and make some plays every now and again.”
Perhaps the greatest ramifications of the Knights’ injury woes will be felt on offense, where their ability to play at the warp-speed pace they desire has been compromised.
Denver Anthony has been a game-changer for Frederica with more than 1,000 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns on the season, and Deke Jernigan has added 500 yards on the ground while quarterback Tyler Devlin has thrown for more than 800 yards. But the Knights don’t have the depth to run the tempo it likes to use to help create big plays.
“Offensively, us wanting to play fast kind of went out the door due to injuries,” Derrick said. “We don’t have enough kids to play fast anymore. We’re just trying to get lined up correctly and get everyone in the spots that we need to.”
Frederica Academy has won at least one playoff game in each of the past three seasons and it’s 7-4 in the playoffs under Derrick, so it would be unwise to count the program out, no matter the circumstances facing it.
A little magic could still spark another playoff run.
“Honestly, if we play well, don’t turn the ball over, and can make a couple of big plays, we’ve got a chance to win the game,” Derrick said.