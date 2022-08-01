Brunswick High has drawn has a lot of eyes from collegiate football ranks as of late.

Defensive tackle Ka’Shawn Thomas is committed to Wake Forest, offensive tackle Jamal Merriweather has chosen UCF as his future home, multi-positional threat Jayden Drayton is headed to Harvard, and edge rusher Devin Smith has racked up offers from more than 10 Division I programs.

More from this section

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Many people have memories of heading to the local hardware store with their dads, to pick up items for a weekend project. There is a kind of magic in a family-owned hardware store that a big box store can’t even begin to capture.