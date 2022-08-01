Brunswick High has drawn has a lot of eyes from collegiate football ranks as of late.
Defensive tackle Ka’Shawn Thomas is committed to Wake Forest, offensive tackle Jamal Merriweather has chosen UCF as his future home, multi-positional threat Jayden Drayton is headed to Harvard, and edge rusher Devin Smith has racked up offers from more than 10 Division I programs.
But there are plenty more Pirates who are currently flying under the radar that have the opportunity to make their presence known when Brunswick kicks off its 2022 season against Andrew Jackson on Aug. 19.
The Pirates are poised to field another salty defense coming off a season in which the unit held opponents to just 13.6 points per game, and while much of the conversation has centered around the stars, the talent extends further.
“Everyone of course is going to be talking about Ka’Shawn and Devin and everything, everyone we just named, but Lionel Twitty, I think he’s going to have a breakout year,” Grady said.
A rising senior, Twitty is listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, with a frame that makes him nearly indistinguishable from Smith as he lines up on the opposite edge.
His physical tools have already earned Twitty offers from East Tennessee State University and Troy, and with a more productive season in his final prep campaign (he’s compiled 43 tackles, five tackles for a loss and a sack over the past two seasons), he may have more coaching staffs contacting him soon.
Defensive lineman, and state-qualifying wrestler, River Creel is also set to pick up steam on the recruiting trail as the 6-foot, 285-pound rising junior enters his third season on the varsity squad.
Over his freshman and sophomore seasons, Creel tallied 42 tackles, four tackles for a loss, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a blocked punt while playing alongside Thomas in the Pirates’ 3-4 defense, earning the respect of opposing coaches.
“River is going to come along,” Grady said. “All the people I talked to last year, of course they talked about Ka’Shawn on the defensive line, but then they’d say ‘Ol 51 ain’t bad either.’ You’ve got to worry about River too.
“If you’re going to spend all your time concentrating on one defensive player, then somebody else is going to make a play that you’re not accounting for.”
On the offensive side of the ball, the electric Terry Mitchell is a popular pick to continue his ascension after breaking onto the scene with 550 yards and six touchdowns on 17 receptions as a sophomore a year ago, but fellow receiver Kevin Thomas has the body college staffs are looking for as he enters his senior season.
A tall, strong receiver with long arms and strides, Kevin Thomas has recorded 21 receptions, 364 yards and three touchdowns over 13 contests the past two years, and Brunswick hopes he can put it all together this season.
“I would like for Kevin to step up and have some big games,” Grady said. “You’re a 6-3 receiver, go up and get it, man. Just take over a game.”
Returning back to the trenches, the Pirates have a lot of faith in new 6-4, 265-pound starting left tackle Joshua Walker, who will take over for Florida State recruit Kanaya Charlton in an effort to anchor an offensive line that helped Brunswick average 36.8 points per game last season.
But perhaps the most underrated player on that stalwart offensive line has been rising senior Eli Smith — a 6-3, 223-pound right guard that has acted as a key connective piece for the Pirates since taking on the starting role as a sophomore.
“He is very valuable to our offensive line,” Grady said. “He can pull, and he can run for a big guy. He’s strong, and he’s nasty when it comes to the trenches, and that’s what you want with an offensive lineman.
“He’s not afraid to go hit somebody, kick somebody out or wrap up when we run power to the left. He is not afraid to go hit someone, and that’s what I like about him. I’m glad we got him from the defensive line a long time ago. I think he’s found his spot, and he loves it. I’m glad he plays offensive line for us.”