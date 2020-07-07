Israel Delgado checks all the boxes one could look for in a head coach.
Experience, past success, a strong recruiting network, and the ability to connect with players — Delgado’s got it all, and the College of Coastal Georgia’s volleyball program is set to benefit.
The 2020-21 season will be Delgado’s first with the Mariners, but it will be his 29th year of coaching experience, spanning from club volleyball to the collegiate level. Stints with the Puerto Rican national team, as the Director of Player Development with Vision Volleyball Club, and with three different Florida junior colleges has helped the Delgado accumulate a wealth of connections, and he’s used those to inject Coastal Georgia with an infusion of talent with his first recruiting class.
The Mariners will add 11 new players to a team that went 42-21 over the past two seasons and won The Sun Conference Tournament in 2018.
“My connection in Florida is very good because I’ve been coaching there for club for Top Select Volleyball Academy and Vision Volleyball, so I coached there for four years,” Delgado said. “And the international connection is because at one time I worked for the Puerto Rico national team, and I got a lot of connections with coaches from different countries. They have programs in their country too, and sometimes they say, ‘Hey, I need to push this kid all the way to the United States to see if they can play and study over there.’”
Coastal Georgia’s 2020 recruiting class is proof of Delgado’s wide-ranging reach as two freshmen are from Puerto Rico, one is from the Netherlands, three are from Georgia, two from Florida, and one hails from Ohio, in addition to a pair of junior college transfers — both of which are also originally from Puerto Rico.
Delgado said he prefers combining the best talent he can find stateside with some experienced international players who have grown up playing the sport in order to produce a team with the best of the varying styles of play.
While it’s common to see quick sets and blocks at the net in the American game, the international scene focuses more on technique and power.
“I think it’s the style; here in the United States, we play a little faster in our offense, try to block more, try to be more dominant on the net,” Delgado said. “In the international game, there’s a little harder hit balls, trying to go with power a lot… It’s slower, but stronger. In our game here, it’s a little faster, and sometimes when you play faster, you make some errors. We need to find the right combination.”
Jade Goudsblom is a 6-foot-1 outside hitter from the Netherlands that can play from either side and comes with extensive experience playing against top teams in the Dutch league. Delgado also spoke about the potential of Andrea Soto Sierra, a setter that won the 2019 High School National Championship at Colegio San Felipe of Arecibo Puerto Rico.
“(Soto)’s going to be amazing because she’s a 5’8 kid, but she jumps out the gym, she’s very athletic, she can play multiple positions, and her energy is very good,” Delgado said.
Giovana Larregui will likely make an immediate impact with the Mariners after following Delgado from College of Central Florida, where she finished second on the top 10 NJCAA team in kills, digs, hitting percentage and serving aces as a walk-on freshman.
“When I got hired here, the first thing I told (Larregui) was, ‘Hey, do you want to come,’ and she said, ‘Oh yeah, for sure,’” Delgado said.
That’s one prevailing quality on the resume of each of the incoming recruits under Delgado: success at the highest levels of prep/club volleyball. Getting an opportunity to develop recruits over the course of their collegiate careers was also a big selling point for Delgado when considering the job at Coastal Georgia.
Delgado was informed of the position when head coach Leah Mihm stepped down in December, and he spoke to former Mariner coach Jeff Huebner, who spoke glowingly of Coastal Georgia and encouraged him to purse the job.
After three years at JUCOs like Santa Fe College, Polk State College and College of Central Florida, where Delgado would only get a year or two to develop a player before they began looking to transfer, he wanted to take over somewhere he could build a program.
“Here we can establish a program,” Delgado said. “You’re probably going to see girls that first year that aren’t going to play, but that’s a project. We’re going to develop her, so maybe in the third, fourth year, she’s going to be a stud on the team.
“So you have that chance to develop players, teach them the right way, and teach them our philosophy of how we’re going to work here, our culture.”
Of course, Delgado has hit one speed bump already — the same one being navigated by coaches across the country — COVID-19.
Delgado was hired in March and met with the team just five or six times before COVID-19 shutdown the school and gatherings of any kind. Although they haven’t been able to physically meet often, Delgado said he’s kept in touch with the team, sending them workouts to do at home and holding Zoom meetings to talk about the team’s previous experiences and goals for the upcoming season.
But the actual on-court work will be extremely limited ahead of the season, and because of a condensed schedule, the team won’t even face a live opponent before the start of the TSC schedule.
“It’s definitely going to be a different year for everyone — not (just) for us, for all colleges,” Delgado said. “This time with our new rules that the NAIA established because of COVID, we’re going to spend three weeks without scrimmaging anyone, just training. We start conference September 5, so we just start right away in our first game of the conference.
“So it’s going to be hard. It’s going to be hard for everyone, but I think for me as a coach, my job is to try to put them in situations that they’re going to have success on the court.”
Fortunately, Coastal Georgia does have senior setters Ashley Kot and Gardieliz Laureano-Andujar, whose experience Delgado believes will be a big boon for the team as coaches on the court.
Kot was selected as The Sun Conference Setter of the Year in 2018 after leading the conference with 1,276 assists, and her 2,637 career assists rank her second all-time in Coastal Georgia history. Laureano-Andjuar split setting responsibilities with Kot last season in addition to her responsibilities as a defensive specialist.
Delgado also mentioned sophomore right-side hitter Lillian Carson as one of the Mariners’ top returners coming off a season in which she recorded 100 kills.
Although Coastal Georgia will need to find replacements for TSC Libero of the Year Yorelis Rios Gonzalez, and the team’s two most productive hitters in Addie Pedraza and Sam Kepler, the program is angling for a return to the NAIA Volleyball National Championships following appearances in four of the last five seasons.
“I’m ambitious,” Delgado said with a laugh. “I’ve been with winning programs, and you don’t want to lay back and say, ‘I’m good, I’m right.’ I’m ambitious, and I’m pretty sure with the group that we have, and I know some of the teams in the conference, I know the coaches too, I’m pretty sure we’re going to do well.
“I think we’re probably going to be in the top 2 in the conference, and I don’t expect less than that because with the group that we have, I’m pretty sure we can do that.”