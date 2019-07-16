Tom Willis’ impact on Frederica Academy is undeniable.
Last Monday, the GISA recognized the excellence of the Knights’ golf coach when it honored Willis by inducting him into the league’s Hall of Fame with the Brent Cribb Distinguished Service Award.
Rarely are active coaches inducted into the Hall of Fame, but Willis is a rare coach.
Willis has spent 39 years roaming the campus of Frederica Academy as a student, a teacher and a coach. During that time, he won a state championship as a golfer and 14 more as a coach, including his active streak of 12 straight.
Additionally, Willis has led the Knights to 16 region titles and represented Georgia four times as the coach of the state’s all-star team at the Southeastern Commission of Independent Schools’ annual golf tournament.
Under Willis’ watch, Frederica Academy has become a perennial state powerhouse in the sport of golf, thus it’s easy to forget that wasn’t always the case.
The state championship won by Willis and his classmates in 1983-84 was the only one in the program’s history before he took the helm of the program, and though he quickly doubled the count, it would be several years until the Knights reached the pinnacle again.
“We won a state championship in my second year coaching, but then we had a dry spell for a number of years,” Willis said. “I always thought we’d be capable of winning a lot of championships, but we often had a lot of kids transfer.”
In the past, Frederica Academy had promising young golfers lined up in its pipeline that wound up transferring to Glynn Academy to play for one of Willis’ idols, and Georgia Athletic Coaches Hall of Famer, Herman Hudson.
Under Hudson’s guidance, the Terrors won eight state championships and finished as runners-up four additional times. Those titles came within a 14-year span, and as a result, the area’s top golfers flocked to Glynn Academy seeking accolades and exposure, including 2016 Team USA Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III.
But as scouting became more widespread, and junior events more popular, Frederica Academy was able to hang on to its talent as golfers were able to earn recognition outside the state tournament.
“Back then, there was a lot more emphasis on high school golf, the colleges would look at high school golf a lot more,” Willis said. “Nowadays, the colleges really look at the tours that the kids play, the junior tours. There’s not as much emphasis on high school golf as far as colleges are concerned.
“So I think that we are the beneficiary to that because they don’t feel like they have to transfer to get noticed.”
Knights golfers have had few issues getting noticed since the turn of the millennium.
Willis has coached 18 players that went on to play Division I golf, and by tailoring his approach to each individual athlete, he’s gotten the most out of each golfer, and the team, more often than not.
“The top five, from five to one, are so different,” said Frederica Academy athletic director Carl Nash. “[Willis] knows how to coach each one of them and then bring them together as a team.
“He’s incredible.”
In the golf-rich Golden Isles, a lot of local players receive professional instruction on their swings. Willis takes note which of his players are working with a swing coach, and he’s careful not to give conflicting training, instead advising golfers to ask their pro to look at their swing when he notices something off.
By learning who his players are working with, and their demeanor on the course, Willis can push the correct buttons in dispensing advice.
“You’ve got to kind of take it individually with each kid,” Willis said. “Every player is different. Some players don’t like advice so much.
“Some players, you might say, ‘We really need you to make this putt,’ and that helps them, and some, if you said that, that would hurt them. You have to just be careful and kind of know what makes up each kid.”
This past season proved that Willis doesn’t need top talent to produce a winning team. The Knights were able to extend their streak of state championships to 12 with a team that did not feature one future collegiate golfer.
In a roller coaster of a season, Frederica Academy rebounded from some ugly losses early in the year to pull off an upset in the state tournament.
“They improved so much over the season,” Nash said. “By the time they hit regionals, he had them dialed in. That’s when they won regionals, and they won state.”
Frederica was beaten handily by title favorites Brookwood and Pinewood Christian during the regular season, and Willis pushed his team to take some revenge on the those losses at state.
Despite entering the tournament as underdogs for the first time in a decade, the Knights pulled out a victory by a single stroke — a stroke senior Ryan McHugh earned by sinking a 55-foot putt on hole 18.
“[McHugh’s] fist-pumping, and I’ve got my fist up in the air, and his mom is jumping up and down,” Nash said. “And all you see was a little smile on Coach Willis’ face.”
Eleven weeks after winning the golf program’s 15th state title, Frederica Academy had 14 representatives in attendance to celebrate Willis’ induction into the GISA Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Jekyll Island.
Willis was actually pegged for induction two years ago, but his summer job training teachers how to teach AP courses came first for the eight-time Star Teacher Award winner.
Even when Willis found time to be honored, he found it difficult to compare himself to his peers.
“When you listen to them and hear about them, I always feel like they’re probably working harder than me,” Willis said with a chuckle. “To me, it’s kind of just fun and it’s probably what I’d be doing anyway. If I wasn’t coaching, I’d probably still be out there on the golf course and probably still helping kids with their swings.
“To me, it’s just kind of fun, what I do. I think a lot of those coaches that were inducted were working like crazy.”
Willis humbly added: “I feel like golf coach is sort of a dream job. Who wouldn’t want to be out on the golf course? That’s what everybody does when they retire, you know?
“I feel like I kind of have a cushy job, and I enjoy it. To be recognized for that, I kind of feel like I don’t deserve it as much as a lot of them. But it’s great to be recognized, and I think it speaks for our school, and our program, and hopefully it helps keep the program going.”