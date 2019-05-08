A second-half flurry lifted Dalton over Glynn Academy 5-1 on Wednesday in a Class 6A boys quarterfinal game at Harmon Field.
The nearly 400-mile trek to Dalton didn’t appear to phase the Terrors’ in the first half as they battled the Catamounts to a scoreless stalemate over the first 35 minutes of game time.
With just five minutes before halftime, Dalton got on the board when John Henry Butler was forced to dive to his left to stave off a rocket off the foot of a Catamount about 20 feet outside the penalty box. As the ball dribbled back onto the playing field, Dalton cleaned up the rebound to take a 1-0 lead into the locker room.
The Catamounts added to its lead 15 minutes into the second half on a similar play as their first goal before pushing the advantage to 3-0 shortly after.
Glynn narrowed the deficit on Erliver Ramirez’s goal with 18 minutes to play, but Dalton tacked on two more goals to secure the victory.
The Red Terrors’ season comes to an end in the quarterfinals for the second straight year, but head coach Bobby Brockman is content with his team’s accomplishments this season.
“I’m super proud of the guys,” Brockman said “We’ve had a blessed season.”