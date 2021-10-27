An unstoppable force meets what has been an entirely moveable object when undefeated Brunswick High hosts winless Bradwell Institute at Glynn County Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Pirates (8-0, 4-0 Region 2-6A) and Tigers (0-7, 0-4), who enter the penultimate contest of the regular season on opposite ends of the region standings.
While No. 7 Brunswick is in the midst of its best season since 1999, Bradwell has lost 19 straight games over the past three seasons. All season, the Pirates have stressed a the importance of treating every week like the championship, and this will be the team’s final and greatest challenge of that mindset.
A victory by both Brunswick and Effingham County would set up a defacto region championship game between the two in the finale next week in Springfield.
But the Pirates must still take care of business against the Tigers first.
Brunswick has been one of the most dominant teams in Class 6A this season ranking in the top 10 in the classification in both points scored and points allowed. The Pirates are scoring more than 36 points per contest while holding opponents to fewer than 11 points per game.
The strength of BHS has been in the team over the individual on both sides of the ball. The Pirates run for more than 215 yards per game, but Chuckobe Hill leads the team with a relatively modest 681 rushing yards following by Ree Simmons with 453 yards, Leon Charlton with 249, and both Jayden Drayton and Pat Leggett over the 100-yard mark.
The same holds true in the passing game, where the 131 yards per game are spilt between quarterbacks Jeffery Waye and Sutton Ellis, who have also combined for nine touchdown tosses. Terry Mitchell has taken over as Brunswick’s top receiver in recent weeks, running his season total to 283 yards and three touchdowns on 11 receptions, but aside from Hill (11 catches; 243 yards) and Kevin Thomas (seven; 134) no other player has recorded 100 yards receiving — though 10 other players have caught passes.
Bradwell hasn’t proven capable of slowing down opposing offenses in the first season under head coach Deshon Brock, allowing more than 31 points per game. A 20-point outing by Statesboro represents the Tigers’ best defensive performance of the year.
Things haven’t been much better for Bradwell on the other side of the ball, where the Tigers average fewer than 10 points per contest. Only once this season has Bradwell scored two touchdowns in a single contest.
Meanwhile, only three teams have reached the end zone twice against the Pirates’ Black Flag defense. Linebacker Adam Mweemba has established himself one of the leaders on the unit, notching a team-high 60 tackles on the season.
Outside linebacker Devin Smith has blossomed into a terror of the edge with 13 tackles for a loss and three sacks among his 50 total tackles.
Staffon Stanley has also made a big impact in the linebacking corps, while safety Ivan Johnson has been the primary playmaker in the secondary.
The biggest name — and player — on Brunswick’s defense is four-star tackle KaShawn Thomas.
If the Pirates enter the game with the same mindset and energy they’ve displayed through this point in the campaign, it will be difficult for the Tigers to avoid a 20th consecutive defeat.