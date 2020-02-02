Georgia junior Davis Thompson shot a 13-under through three rounds out at Ocean Forest Golf Club to claim the 2020 Jones Cup Invitational title on Sunday.
He finished at the top after shooting an impressive 7-under on the final day. Thompson finished nine strokes ahead of runner-up David Perkins who finished at 4-under.
Perkins and Thompson were the only players in the 84-man field to shoot par or better throughout the three rounds of play. Thompson shot a 70, 68 and 65.
On Sunday, he didn’t have a single bogey and made seven birdies, including five straight over Nos.7 through 11, taking control of the tournament.
“It means the world to me to win the Jones Cup,” Thompson said in a statement. “This is such a prestigious tournament with an incredible legacy. I’m really happy with the way I played. I was lucky today to get some birdies, and then I kept my foot on the gas. I think this can be a springboard for me heading into the spring.”
With this victory, Thompson earned a spot in the 2020 PGA Tour’s RSM Classic on Nov. 19-22 at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island. He will play in his second-straight RSM Classic after last year’s Jones Cup winner Akshay Bhatia gave up his amateur status and went pro. Thompson was extended the sponsor exemption to the PGA Tour event and finished 23rd at 10-under.
Georgia’s golf team will open up the spring portion of their schedule Feb. 16-18 in the Puerto Rico Classic.
Turner earns 250th win as Pirates sweep over the weekend
Brunswick High boys basketball coach Chris Turner earned his 250th and 251st wins over the weekend as his team defeated Effingham and Tift County.
Turner’s 250th victory was against the Rebels as the Pirates won 66-54. That win also allowed Brunswick to clinch the region.
Following the big win over Effingham, the Pirates followed it with another victory over the Blue Devils. Brunswick won 65-37 on senior night.
The leading scorer for the Pirates was senior Jaden Dunham with 17 points. He also collected 10 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.
Close behind him was Xavier Bean with 13 points. The third Pirate to get in double-digit points was Kamari Towns as he tallied 11 points.
Cameron Johnson added nine points and was a monster down low as he led the team with 15 rebounds.
Brunswick improves to 17-8 overall and 7-1 in region play as the Pirates head into the region tournament.
The Lady Pirates were also able to get a big win on senior night as they beat the Lady Blue Devils 66-54.
Makaila Brown led the way with 18 points for the Lady Pirates. Close behind her was Marquesia Heidt, who collected 13 points. Keya Daniels and Reggenae Habersham each added seven points respectably.
After the tough loss to Glynn Academy, the Brunswick girls won the final three regular-season games, securing the third-place spot for the region tournament. The Lady Pirates finish the regular season 16-8 overall.
BB: Lady Terrors beach the Bulldogs to close out the regular season
Glynn Academys girl's basketball team earned its eighth straight win on Saturday as the Lady Terrors defeated Beach 47-37.
Against the Bulldogs, Zoesha Smith led the way with 18 points and 17 rebounds. She also had three assists and three blocks in the game.
Close behind her was Talia Hamilton as she tallied 11 points and six rebounds. LaTrinity Best added eight points, and Akirria Mountain scored six.
The last time this team lost was in 2019 against Blanche Ely on Dec. 28. Since that loss, the Lady Terrors have only let one opponent within 10 points, and that was Brunswick.
Closing out the regular season, the Lady Terrors are 20-4 overall and finished a perfect 8-0 in region play.
Glynn Academy heads into the region tournament as the top seed and host schools as the games begin today and go through Friday.
BB: Mariners basketball sweeps Thomas University
Both of Coastal Georgia’s basketball teams won big on Saturday as the Mariners swept Thomas University.
Coastal’s women started things off and beat the Nighthawks 75-50 in the team’s last matchup of the 2020 regular season.
Junior Solrun Gisladottir was the leading scorer for the Mariners as she collected 17 points. She went 6-of-8 from the floor and 5-of-7 from beyond the arc.
Freshman Kaliyah Little was the next highest scorer with 15 points. Little shot 5-of-11 from the floor.
Lynsey Washington was the third Mariner to score in double-digit points for the women’s team. She tallied 13 points and had a career-high six steals for Coastal.
Bryah Porter was a defensive force as she collected six boards.
Coastal Georgia is now 15-6 overall and 9-3 in conference play. Up next for the women will be against Keiser University on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
After the women got the job done, the men followed suit. Coastal Georgia defeated Thomas University 84-70, ending a five-game skid.
Jordan Parks and Devonta Leslie put on a show and led the team as they both scored 16 points against the Nighthawks. Parks tallied a double-double as he brought down 12 rebounds.
Jaylen Smallwood was close behind with 14 points. Vidmantas Kaciuska tallied a game-high five assists.
Coastal switched up its starting five for this matchup against Thomas, and it paid off for the Mariners as Smallwood, Parks, Kaciuska, Zach Gay and Elijah Goodman hit the floor to begin the game.
With this win, the Mariners improve to 11-13 overall and 4-8 in Sun Conference play. Up next for Coastal will be a tough matchup against No. 1 seed Keiser University on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
SOF: Coastal sweeps Florida National to open 2020 season
Not only did Coastal Georgia sweep Florida National to open up the 2020 season, but they also shut out the Conquistadors in both games on Sunday.
The Mariners won Game 1 4-0 and Game 2 3-0.
Freshman Melani Jones had an incredible start to her college career as she went 6-6 at the plate. She recorded two runs and an RBI in her first two games as a Mariner.
She played behind the plate in the first game and switched to left field for the second matchup.
Mary Waldron, KaliAnn Sadeski and Samantha Riley were the other three Mariners to record two hits against the Conquistadors.
Paige Alt pitched the first game as she threw six innings, allowing three hits, one walk, and no runs. She struck out seven of 21 batters faced. Hayley Dickerson came in for the final three outs and finished the inning three up three down with the support of her fielders.
Ansley Bowen threw for the Mariners in the second game as she pitched six and two-thirds innings. She allowed seven hits, tallied five strikeouts and two walks. Dickerson came in for the last batter and struck her out to end the day.
“I am happy with the total team effort today. The pitching was fantastic,” Mariners coach Mike Minick said. “All three pitchers played lights out, and we had some good timely hits. I have got to say something about my freshman. Melani Jones, in her first college games, went 6-6. She can’t do much better than that, kid can really play. A lot of people had clutch hits…That is probably the best team we have ever played to open a season. They’re solid and will win a lot of games this season. So it was solid, a great way to start.”