Four teams from Glynn County competed in Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) state tournaments this past week with the 12U Mainland baseball team finishing as runners up.
At the four-day tournament in Augusta, the 12U Mainland team won Game 1 against Cartersville Gold 5-1 on Tuesday before moving on to defeat Vidalia 5-0 on Wednesday at Diamond Lakes Regional Park.
Glynn County remained undefeated as it sent Twin City to the consolation bracket with a 12-8 victory in Game 3 to move on to the championship game.
However, Twin City bounced back from the loss to topple District 2 champions Wayne County and set up a rematch with Glynn County on Friday morning.
Glynn County was edged 2-1 by Twin City in its first loss of the tournament to set up the “if” game, where Twin City would score another victory 11-7 to win the championship while the Glynn County All-Stars finished as the 12U runners up.
The Glynn County 14U Mainland/St. Simons Island baseball team also traveled to Augusta, where after run-ruling host Augusta in its first game, it was knocked out of the tournament with two consecutive losses — finishing seventh in the State.
The 8U St. Simons baseball and 8U Mainland softball teams each competed at the double-elimination tournament in Savannah; like all the teams at state, having finished among the top two qualifiers at districts.
Baseball rebounded from losing their first game to run through the consolation bracket with three straight victories, ultimately falling against Thomasville to finish third in the state. Softball was eliminated after two games.