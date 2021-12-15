Tyson Rooks casually strolled through an empty auditorium clad in a plain gray hoodie and a pair of blue jeans as if it were any other Wednesday morning at Glynn Academy.
The last six months have produced a constant string of shocking revelations from the 6-foot-5 multi-sport athlete. He wanted to share one more surprise with everyone who has supported him along his journey.
So, once a crowd filled the seats, and with his family at his side on stage, Rooks yanked off his sweater, revealing an orange and blue striped polo emblazoned with the Illinois logo, threw on a sparkling white Illini cap, and announced he would sign an national letter-of-intent to play Power 5 football.
“A lot of people were trying to guess where I was going, so I decided not to tell anybody, just a few people, keep it undercover so I could bring it out on signing day,” Rooks said.
Over his first three years at Glynn Academy, Rooks played an instrumental role on the Terrors’ basketball team, in the track and field program, and even on the tennis team, but one athletic avenue he’d yet to explore as a prep player was football.
But with his friends and members of the Glynn Academy coaching staff pressing him to give the sport a try ahead of his senior season, Rooks returned to what he says was his first love.
In his first season on the gridiron since middle school, Rooks made his mark, flashing natural athleticism and ball skills on both sides of the ball as a receiver and a defensive back for the Terrors.
What’s more, Rooks became a leader for the program and a role model in the Terrors’ locker room.
“A lot of kids who haven’t played a lot of football, they have to learn to be physical, they have to sort of learn how to go about their business on the football field when it’s hot with the shoulder pads,” said Glynn head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “He never had that transition. That’s when I knew he was going to be special. His physical gifts were one thing, but his personality, his character strengths — he’s an incredibly hard worker. He’s a physical kid, a tough kid. It didn’t take me long to realize he was going to be a Power 5 kid and have an opportunity like this.”
Rooks’ tantalizing frame and physical abilities drew immediate intrigue from colleges through the summer camp circuit, but he still had to put up the corresponding game film to earn offers at the highest levels during an unforgiving recruiting cycle plagued by extra eligibility awarded from the COVID-19 pandemic and an overloaded transfer portal.
The rookie did just that, showcasing his big-play ability for the Terrors all season. Then, in a first-round matchup against Class 6A state runners-up Langston Hughes, Rooks had his best performance yet, exploding for 123 receiving yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
“That was my breakout game,” Rooks said. “I don’t think I’d be here right now if it wasn’t for that game.
“That team had 10-plus DI players, so that just showed me what type of player I am.”
Thus, the recruiting trail was set ablaze for Rooks, who picked up his first Division I offer less than a month ago.
In the weeks leading up to the opening of the early signing period, Rooks accumulated 13 offers, including Mercer, Georgia Southern, Air Force, Navy, Minnesota, and a preferred walk-on spot at Georgia.
But Illinois saw Rooks’ potential early on, extending him his first Power 5 offer on Dec. 2, and staying in constant communication with the desirable recruit. Members of the Illinois staff visited Rooks as he played in a basketball game in Hinesville, and they had him up to Champaign, Ill., a few days later on an official visit.
For Rooks, the whirlwind process resulted in an easy decision.
“It’s just something different, away from home,” Rooks said. “I love the campus, great coaches, nice facility. It just felt like home, really.”
Before Rooks sets off for the Prairie State, he’s got to complete his senior campaign with the Glynn Academy basketball team and challenge for the state title in high jump — he finished sixth with a height of 6-feet, 4-inches a year ago. This season, he’s looking to push his personal record to 6-8 or 6-10.
When Rooks returns to the pads, it will be at the collegiate level.
“I really surprised myself coming out for my first year, only one season of film,” Rooks said. “I’m really fortunate. I know not everybody gets the opportunity to play in the Big 10. I’m real fortunate and blessed.”