After four stellar seasons on the basketball court, Tyson Rooks will be making his way to the University of Illinois to play football for the Fighting Illinois.
Rooks had every right to sit out his senior season on the basketball court and focus on getting ready for his endeavors on the football field.
Instead, The News' 2022 Coastal Georgia All-Area Boys Basketball MVP stayed true to the game he loved and took the court with head coach Terrance Haywood enjoying every moment he had left with his leader playing his senior season.
“I know the pressure that can be on a 17, 18-year-old kid that’s got to make a decision to sign a football scholarship at a D1 school and then take the chance of playing basketball,” Haywood said. “For him to say ‘No coach I'm all in, I'm gonna play’, it just spoke volumes to the type of kid he is and the commitment he made to Glynn Academy basketball.”
Finishing previous seasons as a second-team all-region player, Rooks focused on his all-around game to secure first-team all-region honors after averaging 17 points and seven rebounds per game. The biggest progression for Rooks was his three-point percentage, shooting 44 percent from deep.
For Haywood, he knew Rooks could shoot high percentage shots from anywhere on the floor. However, it was Rooks being more vocal that stood out to the Terror head ball coach.
“He does everything that you ask him to do, where you are congratulating him or getting on to him, he is going to be the same kid,” Haywood said. “He’s going to show up to work every day and do what he is asked to do, he is going to give 100 percent, and he’s going to be a leader. This year we saw him stepping up in being a lot more of a vocal leader, which is kind of what I’ve been wanting out of him the last couple of years and he just led more by example. This year, he was more of that vocal leader that I was looking for him to be.”
Relying heavily on Rooks this season, the Terrors (19-9, 6-6) returned to the Class 6A State Playoffs after a one-year absence. The team lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Westlake Lions.
Now, Haywood has big shoes to fill as the 6-foot-5 athlete heads to Champagne.
“It’s gonna be a huge void to fill,” Haywood said. “His height, his length his jumping ability. Just his leadership as a player and the example he set for other players on the court and in the classroom. This team has a lot of big shoes to fill in trying to replace and fill that void in Tyson. We are going to go to work this summer and just try and get better and keep working hard. He is going to be a huge hole to fill for the team.
“We relied on him for everything. When we needed a bucket, we were going to Tyson Rooks and whether it was outside or inside (shot selection) we just trusted him. He always defended whoever the opposing team’s first or second-best player was going to be Tyson. He had a tough job each night out on the court but somebody is going to have to step up and fill that role.”
As Rooks’s basketball chapter closes and his football chapter continues, Haywood’s excited that his star player went down the football path.
“Myself and my assistant coaches have been on Tyson to play football,” Haywood said. “In football, size matters. A kid with his size and athletic ability, the upside you know that football coaches are going to give him a shot. It was proven with him playing just one year of football and being able to sign a D1 scholarship. I’m just elated that all of his hard work and good grades, and being a great kid is all paying off for him to get a D1 football scholarship.”