An injury robbed Daryl Williams from playing his senior year as running back for the Camden County Wildcats.
There was tape available for college scouts to look at from previous seasons, but Williams was uncertain if that would be enough to attract an scholarship offers.
He is no longer uncertain if he’ll ever play a meaningful football game again. Williams was one of two Camden High football players to sign national letters of intent Wednesday during a ceremony at the school.
Williams will play next fall at Georgia Military College, while classmate Deterias Glover signed his letter of intent to play at Austin Peay University.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Williams said. “I really liked the campus. I’m glad to get the opportunity.”
Glover said he was recruited to play defensive end at Austin Peay. He had multiple offers to play at other colleges but said he chose Austin Peay because he has relatives that live close the the school in Tennessee.
“It felt like family in (Tennessee),” he said.
Glover, who was recruited to play football in the eighth grade by Camden head football coach Bob Sphire, said it was a challenge when he was a freshman playing against athletes several years older and physically stronger. But the hard work in the weight room, on the field and in the classroom paid off.
“I’m glad I did that work,” he said.
Sphire said this season has been particularly challenging because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In a year like this, I feel like this group of seniors was punished,” he said. “This group of seniors has been caught in a vice with unintended consequences.”
Sphire said he believes “without question” more of his athletes will receive scholarship offers besides the two signed Wednesday and three others who signed during the early signing period.
“It’s the beginning, not the end end,” he said.
Sphire said some colleges opted to play spring football instead of playing last fall. Once those seasons are over, more schools will be recruiting, he said.
Sphire said there are no mixed emotions on national signing day, for him.
“We’ll miss them, without question,” he said. “It’s not bittersweet; it’s all sweet. It’s a special day for the county and the football program at large.”