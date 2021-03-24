Twice in a row a Mariner has come out on top at the ultra-competitive Battle at the Primm in Nevada.
Coastal Georgia senior Chip Thompson blew away the field in the desert earlier this week, shooting a 16-under 200 on the par 72, 7,131-yard course to win the event by 10 strokes. As a team the Mariners fell just short of a victory, finishing second to No. 10 Bellevue University by a single stroke at 15-under 849.
“We knew going in it was a good field,” Cook said. “It was like a small national championship where 10 of the top 25 teams.”
The strength of the field is what makes Thompson’s dominance all the more impressive.
Thompson opened the tournament with matching 66s over the first two rounds, which went unmatched by every other player in the field. The next day, Thompson battled through a cold, windy round to match the Day 2 low of 68.
Of the 284 completed rounds of golf played between 96 golfers at the Primm, only 14 resulted in scores of 68 or lower. Thompson was responsible for three of those alone.
“Conditions were tough, but Chip Thompson did not seemed bothered by it,” Cook said. “He gave us a great chance of winning, but we came up a stroke short.”
Thompson’s 54-hole score was one off of the Mariners’ school record of 199 held by Mark David Johnson — though the record round was shot in the friendly confides of a home invitational at Brunswick Country Club.
In capturing the third victory of his collegiate career — becoming just the sixth in school history to accomplish the feat — Thompson also became the second straight Mariner to win the Battle at the Primm following Eli Scott’s victory there in 2019. The 2020 event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’d say they travel well,” Cook said with a chuckle.
As a team, Coastal couldn’t quite pull out the win despite a strong tournament. Bellevue shot a tournament-low 14-under 274 in the second round, giving it just enough cushion to hold on following an 8-over 296 in Round 3.
No. 4 Coastal Georgia led by a stroke after shooting an 11-under 277 in the first round, but it trailed Bellevue by four strokes going into the final day despite a 9-under 279, and it just couldn’t make up the deficit.
Coastal Georgia actually shot better than Bellevue in Monday’s second round when considering all five golfers, but only the top four scores are counted in the program’s total, which eliminated a 9-over round for Bellevue while knocking out just one of Coastal’s two rounds of even par.
Still, a second-place finish at the Battle at the Primm is nothing to scoff at.
Along with Coastal and Bellevue, the Battle at the Primm featured: No. 1 Point, No. 3 Wayland Baptist, No. 9 Morningside, No. 12 Texas Wesleyan, No. 19 Ottawa, No. 21 The Master’s, and No. 25 Grand View amongst the 17-team field.
It was Coastal’s first time finishing higher at an event than top-ranked Point.
Mariner freshman George Langham was the team’s next highest finisher in a tie for 17th at 1-under 215. Senior Jackson Lawlor was among the top 10 after two rounds, but a 78 on Tuesday dropped him to 28th with a 2-over 218. Fellow senior Shaun Margeson finished one spot lower with a 3-over 219.
Junior Joe Tucker rounded out Coastal’s five at 9-over 225.
Following a few off weeks, Coastal Georgia will jump right back into the fire when it travels to The Farm Golf Club on April 12-13 to compete in the Dalton State Roadrunner Classic hosted by the No. 6 program in the country.