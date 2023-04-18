Frederica Academy’s Tiana Jackson (East Georgia State) and Xavier Preston (Methodist College) signed on the dotted lines outside the Windolf-Johnston Plaza to continue their basketball playing careers at the college level.
Jackson’s love for basketball started the day she could walk, and for her it was the biggest passion she had of all the sports she had the opportunity to play. In her eyes, it’s the sport she’s best at and it showed Tuesday when she committed to the Bobcats program.
“It was a pretty easy decision in my mind because I know a few girls there, and I already had connections there,” Jackson said. “It would probably be an easier transition than going somewhere where I have no friends and no one that I know.”
Visiting the campus and the basketball program in the start of the 2023 calendar year, Jackson said the environment of being a country vibe fit well with her as she’s accustomed to the style.
The biggest transition for Jackson and her siblings was coming over to Frederica Academy.
“Coming from a public school to a private school its very hard, especially sports-wise,” Jackson said. “But it was actually a better chance for me to get exposure for college and to get better.”
Earning All-District 2-3A honors in the 2022 season, Jackson helped a Lady Knights team under the direction of first-year coach James Oberlies finish runners-up in the region and earn a spot in the Elite Eight.
“(Tiana) was known for her ability to score,” said Athletic Director Carl Nash. “She has great speed and quickness and great overall skills. She is a three-point threat and there is no doubt in my mind that she is going to add to a great backcourt for East Georgia State.”
Just like Jackson, Preston came from a public school as he made the transition over from Glynn Academy after his sophomore year.
Two years later, he signed to play with the Monarchs.
“It’s been a lot better honestly,” Preston said of the change to Frederica. “Especially on the court, my first two years of high school at Glynn Academy, I had a good set of coaches, but I came over here to two greater coaches that I like to say. It was fun and I learned a lot more, I was able to showcase my talent and they were able to take me to the next level. That was really fun.”
Playing under the direction of Coach Nash before his retirement brought the return of Ed Wilson to the boys basketball program. Preston knew he needed to do more as his senior season embarked.
“I think it started with the Elite Eight last year when we were eliminated,” Preston said of taking over to reach the next level. “I didn’t really have the season that I wanted to have, I didn’t play badly but from there I just wanted way more. Every senior that plays a sport wants to go out with a bang. That was my motivation and over the summer I put in tons of work in the season, and from there I knew I wanted even more and I tapped in every game and it was a blessing.
“I’m so blessed and grateful that I get the opportunity to play at Methodist. I plan to get at it and keep working hard with the same mentality, so I can go pro.”
Preston said the decision to join Methodist College became easier and easier when they showed him love before he even made a visit.
“They have been consistent throughout the whole thing,” Preston said of Methodist recruiting him. “It started in the middle of my senior season, and they started reaching to me and allowed me to come visit and come to games. They loved me before I even got there, and that’s what you want to do when making your decision for college. They were constant throughout the whole thing, and I love the program. It played a big role in my decision.”
Finishing his senior season as a first team All-State player and All-District player, Preston helped guide the Knights to a runners-up finish in the region and another Elite Eight spot.
“He’s going to sign to play for a university that cares about him as a person as well as a student-athlete,” Nash said of his former player. “He is a true example of what resilience and handwork will get you if you believe in yourself and your abilities. There is no doubt that he has proven himself on the basketball court to have this opportunity to continue his playing career.”