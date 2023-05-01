Former Glynn Academy standout Jack Podlesny will take his talents to the Twin Cities.
The placekicker signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Podlesny will compete against Greg Joseph for the Vikings kicker spot.
Joseph has been the franchise’s kicker for the past two years, compiling an 83.1 field goal percentage and a career long of 61 yards.
Podlesny capped off a stellar career with the Georgia Bulldogs that saw him kick the game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl in his first year before going on to kick for back-to-back national championship teams. Podlesny earned the 2022 Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Year award and earned first-team All-SEC honors.
In three seasons, Podlesny recorded 365 points as the Bulldogs’ placekicker while making 82.4 percent of his field goals. Podlesny finished first in the NCAA in points and 14th in career points for the SEC.
Organized team activities for NFL teams begin May 22.
Podlesny will be one of 13 rookies from the University of Georgia fighting for a roster spot come September.
