Frederica Academy commits five turnovers in a 20-7 loss to Charlton on Friday night.
The Knights had every type of turnover in the book happen. From interceptions and fumbles to a muffed punt, they couldn’t catch a break.
On one of those turnovers, Charlton’s defense got a lucky break as the snap went over the quarterback’s hand and landed right in the defensive end’s hands and he took off in a full spring for a touchdown.
Charlton also took advantage on a Frederica muffed punt to put them on the eight-yard line. Without those turnovers, the game could have turned out differently.
“I thought the defense played well,” Frederica coach Brandon Derrick said. “Offensively we ran up and down, but couldn’t score. We made stupid penalties and turnovers. It is what it is. It’s the first game. We’ve got to live and learn.”
“I thought our kids played hard. We don’t have a lot of depth, we got knocked up and beat up, and we had some linemen go down and get hurt. I thought the kids played hard and we gave great effort and played their butt off. You just can’t overcome mistakes, so at the end of the night, if we don’t make as many mistakes, we got a shot.”
Frederica’s lone score came from Denver Anthony with a 40-yard touchdown run.
The Knights start the season 0-1 but look to make it even as they face-off with another road test against Valwood on Aug. 30.