Brunswick High’s boys basketball team gave South Cobb everything they had in the second round of the GHSA 6A playoffs, but the Eagles proved too strong for the Pirates.
South Cobb defeated the Pirates 75-49 to advance to the Elite Eight.
The Eagles, they opened up hot, got slowed down just a tad in the second quarter, but took off with it again the entire second half.
South Cobb had it clicking on all cylinders. The Eagles defense produced turnovers and executed off them.
At the half, South Cobb led Brunswick 27-25.
After the break, though, it was all Eagles. The Pirates scored 10 and 14 points in the two second-half quarters while South Cobb scored 22 and 26 points.
Brunswick had no answers for the Eagles defense as they forced the Pirates to cough it up 22 times.
The Pirates had too many turnovers and bad shots against a good team, and it cost them.
South Cobb had seven guys score on Thursday night against the Pirates. Of those seven players, five of them scored at least eight points, and as for the other two guys, they scored at six and seven.
Emon Washington was the leading scorer for the Eagles as he finished the night with 19 points. Close behind him was Zocko Littleton, who tallied 18 points.
Raymond Baka added nine points. Da’Quan Riggins and Shedrick Williams each added eight points respectably.
As for the Pirates, Kamari Towns led the way with 10 points. Close behind him was senior Jaden Dunham, who finished his last game as a Pirate with nine points and 10 rebounds. Xavier Bean added eight points on Thursday night as well.
Brunswick coach Chris Turner said that his guys played a good first half, but were careless with the ball after halftime.
“They got several dunks, got the crowd in it, and didn’t miss a shot much in the second half,” Turner said. “The momentum switched so much after the half that we just couldn’t back into the game. It was turnovers and a combination of them shooting probably 80 percent— several dunks, threes, basically they just got away from us. South Cobb is really good, and I wouldn’t be surprised to win the state.”
Brunswick finished the season 19-9 overall and 7-1 in region play. Turner said he was proud of how far this team has come since the scrimmage.
“I’m really proud of the team from where we started, from that first scrimmage when we got murdered against Johnson to where we were able to win the regular-season region and get a chance to play in the second round,” Turner said. “I’m proud of them for that. To win 19 games, hopefully, we can learn from a game like this, and it’ll motivate us to get better this summer.”