Frederica Academy boys basketball team faced off with Trinity Christian School on Tuesday for its first road trip of the week. The Knights coughed up the ball too many times and fell to the Crusaders 90-67.
Despite suffering a 23 point loss to the Crusaders, Frederica had four players score in double-digit points.
The Knights leading scorer was Brice Rielly with 15 points. Denver Anthony scored 14 points while Tyler Motos and Jordan Triplett each contributed 10.
Frederica Academy coach Carl Nash said it was turnovers and fouls that caused them to lose. He said that the Crusaders made 20-27 from the foul line while the Knights only made 6-of-9.
“We were down by four in the second half, and then we turned it over twice in a row. And they hit two three-pointers in a row, and it was over. That's how fast that game changed. We didn’t take care of the ball and didn’t protect any time of lead we had in the first half because we kept turning the ball over. We missed a lot of open looks and layups, and when you do that, you don’t have a chance to win, especially against a good team.”
The Knights take on Bulloch Academy for another road trip on Friday as the boy's team look for another win.
“We go back on the road again on Friday, so we’re kind of road warriors right now,” Nash said. “We’re going to have to steal one or two on the road to get us into a better position for the region tournament. Friday’s a big game for us, and we’ve got to prepare and get ready for that one.”
Frederica Academy is currently 6-6 overall and 1-2 in GISA’s Region 2-3A with Trinity Christian sitting in the top spot. The Knights were tied with Westfield School and Bulloch Academy for second place in the standings before Tuesday’s game, falling to third place after the loss.
The Lady Knights didn’t fare well against Trinity Christian, either losing 52-24. Kaitlyn Todd led the way with nine points.
Tip-off for the Bulloch Academy game is at 5:30 p.m. for the girls with the boys game slated for 7:30 p.m.