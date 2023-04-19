There was a time the Tide rolled into Sea Island Golf Club each year and rolled out with an SEC Men’s Golf Championship.
Nine years since wrapping up a conference title three-peat on St. Simons Island, Alabama finds itself a stoke out of first place at the conclusion of the opening round of stoke play led by a career round for senior Thomas Ponder.
Ponder sank his tee shot on hole 17 of the Seaside Course to propel him through the the backside of his round, finishing the day tied for first on the individual leaderboard at 6-under 64.
As a team, Alabama is 10 under, trailing only Texas A&M through 18 holes of stroke play. Auburn sits in third at 9 under.
Some of the top amateur golfers on the planet made their way to Sea Island Golf Club this week, including the No. 2, (Gordon Sargent of Vanderbilt), No. 6 (Sam Bennett; Texas A&M), No. 11 (Fred Biondi; Florida), No. 14 (Cole Sherwoord; Vanderbilt), No. 15 (Caleb Surratt; Tennessee) and No. 25 (Ricky Castillo; Florida)-ranked players in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
But after teeing off from No. 10 to open his third SEC Championship appearance, Ponder — ranked 112th by World Amateur Golf — managed to crash the party on Day 1 by following up his hole-in-one eagle with three more birdies over his final nine holes. His birdie on No. 8 gave him sole possession of first place before Surratt birdied No. 9 a few minutes later to pull into a tie at 6 under.
“There’s so many good players in this conference,” Ponder said. “That’s why it’s called it the ‘Conference of Champions.’
“I’m just really stoked to play some good golf against good competition.”
The 64 was the best 18-hole score of Ponder’s career, and it gave Alabama the push it needed to climb towards the top of the leaderboard in a topsy-turvy first round.
Defending two-time conference champion, and the No. 1-ranked team in the GolfWeek Men’s Team Collegiate Rankings, Vanderbilt is in sixth place through one round — seven strokes back of first at 4 under. No. 7 Florida is just above the match-play cut line in seventh at 3 under, and No. 13 Tennessee is currently tied with Arkansas for the eighth and final spot at 2 under.
Instead, it’s been No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 17 Alabama and No. 10 Auburn that have made strong opening bids for the top seed in match play.
“We’re just trying to play our best everyday,” Ponder said of the Tide, which won three straight SEC titles from 2012-14. “We’re just trying to come out and be really competitive, show what we can do.”
Along with Ponder, Canon Claycomb got off to a quick start, shooting 3-under 67 to finish the round in a tie for fifth. Teammate Nick Dunlap is tied for 23rd at 1 under, and Jonathan Griz rounds out Alabama’s top four scorers at even par.
Texas A&M is searching for its first SEC championship since joining the league in 2012 led by Bennett, who shot three under over the backside of his round to finish one stroke off the individual lead. William Payssee is tied for fifth at 3 under for the Aggies, Phichaksn Maichon is tied for 11th at 2 under, and at 1 under, Daniel Rodrigues is tied for 23rd.
Magnolia State rivals No. 20 Mississippi State and No. 23 Ole Miss were also relative surprises in the first round of stroke play — the two in a tie for fourth at 5 under.
Hunter Logan (3 under; tied for fifth), Ford Clegg (-2; T11th) and Garrett Endicott (-1; T23rd) were Mississippi State’s low scorers, while Ole Miss was powered by Cameron Tankersley (-3; T5th), Hugo Townsend (-2; T11th) and former Frederica Academy standout Sarut Vongchaisit (-1; T23rd).
Vongchaisit graduated from Frederica in 2017 after helping the Knights win two GISA state championships, and he’s in the midst of a career year at Ole Miss — posting a career low stroke average of 71.23 through nine events.
Playing on St. Simons Island one last time in his collegiate career, Vongchaisit wants to relish the opportunity.
“I’m just trying to enjoy the moment, enjoy my last time here,” Vongchaisit said. “It’s been a quick five years, definitely.”
Vongchaisit earned his first college win earlier this season, tying for first at the Mossy Oak Invitational on April 4, and a little more than a week later, he finished third at the Mason Rudolph Championship.
He credited the experience over the past four years for his blossoming season as he looks to help Ole Miss challenge for its first conference championship since 1984.
“There are definitely a lot of good players out here, but I know my good is probably as good as their good,” Vongchaisit said. “I want to compete with them. It’s a good test.”