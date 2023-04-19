There was a time the Tide rolled into Sea Island Golf Club each year and rolled out with an SEC Men’s Golf Championship.

Nine years since wrapping up a conference title three-peat on St. Simons Island, Alabama finds itself a stoke out of first place at the conclusion of the opening round of stoke play led by a career round for senior Thomas Ponder.

Pinova still shut down after fire

Production at the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick remained shut down Tuesday as environmental cleanup crews worked at the site of a massive weekend fire and the state fire marshal worked to investigate its cause.

Legislators speak to Brunswick Kiwanis

Stepping into his first term representing the Third District in the Georgia Senate, Mike Hodges felt like he was more prepared for some parts of the job than others.

Chief: Pinova fire mutual aid response was excellent

The Brunswick Fire Department remained on scene at Pinova on Monday and will likely stay through Tuesday to monitor for hotspots as environmental inspectors and fire investigators look into what caused a massive blaze Saturday at the wood resin manufacturing plant.