For the first time this season, the Glynn Academy Red Terrors baseball program (20-6, 11-4) dropped a series in a battle for the Region 2-6A title.
Coming into Wainwright Field for the third and final installment of Glynn Academy vs. South Effingham, the Terrors found themselves on the losing end, 4-3.
The Mustangs (16-8, 9-4) struck first in the top of the first against Glynn’s Ryan Schueneman, loading the bases on three consecutive singles before a walk was issued to bring in the first run of the game.
Glynn’s bats started to heat up in the second inning before a mental mistake hurt a possible big inning.
Trent Tankersley led the inning off with a single before swiping second base as Tyler Devlin stood in the box. Devlin laid down a sacrifice bunt to get Tankersley 90 feet closer to home, but trouble in the field allowed Devlin to reach first with Schueneman coming to the plate.
Looking to give himself help on the scoreboard, Schueneman worked a full-count walk to load the bases for Hugh Edgy. Battling at the plate himself, Edgy worked a full-count RBI walk to tie the game as Tankersley jogged his way to the plate. Brandon Kasper flew out for the first out of the inning before Wessley Roberson worked the team’s third full-count walk of the winning for the second run of the inning.
Then things got confusing on the base paths. With the bases still loaded and one out, Gus Gandy hit a shallow fly ball over the first baseman’s head for the second baseman to track the fly ball in the dirt. Misjudging the track of the fly ball and not hearing the field umpire yelling for an infield fly rule, the ball landed in play and forced runners to make moves to advance. Joshua Meeks and Adam Jacobson were thrown out at home and third in the process, gifting the Mustangs with a double play to end the inning and any ensuing damage the Terrors had in the inning.
In the third inning, Schueneman was able to get out of a bases-loaded situation with a deep fly out that forced left fielder Gavin Wells to make a tough catch on the run, his second in the inning to keep the Mustangs off the board.
South Effingham tied the game on Glynn’s second error of the fourth inning, a play that could have been a bang-bang play. Hitting a routine ground ball over to first baseman Hank Noonan, the senior failed to scoop the ball as the ball rolled past his glove, forcing Kasper to scoop the ball and throw to first as Schueneman ran to cover the bag. Hearing the umpire rule safe, the Mustangs drew level before regaining the lead on a passed ball two batters later.
Seemingly having an answer for every punch thrown by the Mustangs, the Terrors responded with an RBI single by Kasper with two outs to drive in Schueneman to tie the game.
Tying the game with his base running, Schueneman finished his day on the mound with a 1,2,3 inning to give him five innings of work with three runs (one earned) and four strikeouts to four walks on the night.
Luke Barch replaced Schueneman, who instantly controlled the mound by striking out the first Mustang batter he faced. Getting help from Edgy’s throw-out to second, Barch forced a pop-out to end the sixth.
In the bottom of the sixth, Glynn struck out three times around a Devlin single, to keep the game tied 3-3 heading into the seventh inning.
Striking out the leadoff batter, Barch gave up a hard double to the left field fence as South Effingham put the go-ahead run on board. The team would quickly grab the lead as a single to right field allowed the runner from second to beat the throw home. Barch settled down after with a pop-out to center and a strikeout to keep the game to a one-run deficit.
Looking to respond to the hook thrown by the Mustangs, the Terrors led the inning off with a single by Kasper. Lining up for a sacrifice bunt, Roberson failed to do so as a ruling kept Kasper from advancing and gave the Terrors their first out of the seventh.
Gandy lined out to center before Noonan slapped a single up the middle to put the tying run on second and the winning run on first.
Stepping up to the plate, Greyson Gegg watched two balls go past him for a favorable 2-0 count before swinging at the pitch he waited for. Connecting with the pitch, the hard grounder made its way into the first baseman’s glove to seal the 4-3 win for South Effingham and the series over Glynn Academy.
“I don’t think we played well all series,” said Glynn coach John Welborn. “At the end of the day, they played a little better than us. Wasn’t our week I guess.”
Dropping its first series of the season in the second to final week of the regular season, Welborn pointed out a major key the teams to work on in the final week.
“We need to work on trusting the process and doing what the coaches ask (you) to do,” Welborn said. “At the end of the day, you go out and execute what we ask you to do, it will all play out how it should.”
Facing off against first-place Evans (12-3) with Glynn hosting the first game of the series (Tuesday), Welborn mentioned the notion of flushing out the series outcome to South Effingham and putting the focus on trying to possibly win a region title.
“Flush it and move on and try and win the next series,” Welborn said. “At least at the worst, we are the two seed. It’s still possible to get the one seed, but you gotta sweep (Evans) and hope that (South Effingham) gets beat by somebody, which anything is possible.”