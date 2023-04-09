TBN_7564 copy.jpg
Glynn’s Trent Tankersley hits a fly ball to left field. Tankersley went 1-3 with a run in the 4-3 loss to South Effingham.

 Sebastian Emanuel/The Brunswick News

For the first time this season, the Glynn Academy Red Terrors baseball program (20-6, 11-4) dropped a series in a battle for the Region 2-6A title.

Coming into Wainwright Field for the third and final installment of Glynn Academy vs. South Effingham, the Terrors found themselves on the losing end, 4-3.

