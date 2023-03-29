During their first two years as Lady Terrors, Capers Childs, Eliza Meader, and Anastasia Barr were the ones who listened to the upperclassmen lead the way.
Now, as juniors, the trio has taken the next step of becoming leaders on and off the field.
“It’s different,” Meader said of becoming a leader as a junior. “It’s usually the seniors. The seniors usually know everything and have been waiting for it for their entire soccer career, but it kind of came unexpectedly a little. We have had to step up overall, and it will be different that we get to do it for two years in a row.”
With only three seniors on the team, Capers said the trust coach Thomas Lemmon has in them to be leaders as juniors is a big step up. In doing so, they have helped the team to a 13-3-1 record and a chance to win the Region 2-6A title.
Playing at the club level and fortifying a strong friendship, the chemistry between the three shows with the numbers they have produced on the field.
Sitting atop of the forward line with over 26 goals and 16 assists, Childs pointed out that Meader can pick her out on any occasion because of the chemistry they’ve built through the years.
“Eliza knows the runs that I make with her in the midfield and me up top,” Childs said. “She knows where I am going to be whenever, so she can pick up her head and just know that I am going to be there because we play every day together at the higher level and here.”
Playing more of a free-roaming midfield role as a Lady Terror, Meader’s produced over 33 goals and 17 assists.
“It’s a lot of running,” Meader said with a laugh about her position. “It’s very different from club because I have to be in a certain spot at a certain time. It’s a lot of fun because I get to defend, attack, and kind of do whatever the team needs me to do.”
As for Barr, her name may not show on the score sheet every game but her ability to play as a holding midfield has stopped and started attacks all year long.
“I think we have really good chemistry, and we are good to where I will win it and pass it to where we can do one-twos and be able to dribble,” Barr said. “I think we are good at making plays together, so we are each in a different spot.”
Being the leaders on the team, all three have pointed out challenges during the season.
“I’d say it’s been different,” Childs said of the 2023 season. “We have a lot of younger players this year than we have had in the past. Usually, we were the young ones and we had a lot of older people to look up to, but now there are more younger ones so it’s just used to getting to play with them. It’s a little bit different.”
Barr pointed out the schedule of playing tougher teams and making sure that they give it their all no matter the opponent.
Adding onto Barr’s note of being ready every game, Meader said one of the roles has been to motivate everyone to play their best and to give 100 percent every game.
After defeating South Effingham 4-2 on Tuesday, the Lady Terrors will take on Grovetown in a game that will decide who wins the region title.
Having lost the first meeting 3-1, the girls know about the big game scenario as they will have their lucky mojo on them as they step out of the locker rooms in their pink headbands.
“Well, me and Eliza have always worn pink every single game since our freshman year,” Childs pointed out. “We haven’t gone without it.”
As the season comes down to one game, the triple threat is ready for the challenge once the 5 p.m. kickoff begins.
“It motivates u,s and it’s at home so we kind of have to win because we don’t want to lose at home,” Childs said. “With it being at home, it helps. I feel like we are just going to pump up our team and get ready to win.”