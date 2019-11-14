Signing day for spring sports was held Wednesday, and it proved just how versatile athletics are at Glynn Academy.
The Terrors saw girls soccer standout Haley Williams sign with Lipscomb University, Deanna Woolard commit to the Belmont Abbey acrobatics and tumbling program, and Connor Moore revive his baseball career with Toccoa Falls College.
“If you would have asked me a year ago, if I would be here today, I’d probably laugh at you,” Moore said to the audience in attendance in the Glynn Academy auditorium. “But I’m really grateful to be here.”
Williams is coming off a dominant season that saw the team captain record 15 goals and 12 assists for a Glynn Academy team that went undefeated in the regular season before ultimately falling against eventual Class 6A state champion Dacula in the quarterfinals.
For her efforts, Williams was named the Region 2-6A Player of the Year.
“She’s a dominant player,” said Glynn girls soccer coach Tom Lemmon. “Not just this year, but the last four years she’s been with us. I can’t speak enough about her work ethic on and off the field.
“Big games, pressure, it doesn’t bother her. She just steps up and plays her game, her style, and takes care of business.”
Williams credited her signing to Lemmon, who encouraged her to play for a club team in Jacksonville, where Lipscomb first developed interest in the rising senior.
Lipscomb head coach Kevin O’Brien had Williams’ club coach pass along his information, and after taking a few visits, Williams was ready to sign on the dotted line with a program just a few days removed from winning its second straight Athletic Sun Conference championship.
“I love it there,” Williams said. “It’s so nice, it’s so fun. Everyone is so nice up there.”
Woolard can also track her signing process back to Jacksonville as she’s trained there at Gymnastics Unlimited for between 12-16 hours a week.
A Level 8-9 competitor over the past four years, Woolard has competed in over 25 different competitions during that time. At her most recent competition, she placed among the top 10 in her division in vault, beam and floor at the USA Gymnastics Region 8, Level 9-10 Regional in April.
Before signing her letter-of-intent, Woolard thanked her mom for the constant road trips to training sessions and events.
Moore’s path to the stage was a unique one, especially considering he played his baseball at Brunswick High.
But after wrapping up his prep career in late April, Moore joined on with the Coastal Stars Showcase Baseball Academy — an organization that offers exposure opportunities and player development to players around the southeast through summer and fall leagues.
Coastal Stars has seen more than 60 players sign college scholarships, and Moore now becomes the latest.
On stage, Glynn Academy baseball coach Trent Mongero read a text message from the Coastal Stars Showcase Baseball Academy’s owner and head coach Trent Jones praising Moore.
“The day I first saw you come out and try out for my team, I honestly thought you had little chance of making our program, much less signing a college baseball scholarship,” the message read. “However, your dedication and work ethic have proved me wrong, and I’m overjoyed what your drive has accomplished for you.
“Continue to work hard and never settle. Enjoy the game while you can play it.”