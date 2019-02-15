Three of the area’s local basketball teams saw their season come to an end on the road Friday in a busy evening of prep hoops.
The Frederica Academy girls, Brunswick girls, and Glynn Academy boys each trekked out in search of a playoff win, though each ultimately fell in the end of some hard-fought battles.
Stratford 50
Frederica girls 40
The Frederica Academy girls’ basketball season came to an end Friday in the GISA Class 3A quarterfinals in Macon. The Lady Knights loss to Heritage School 50-40 at Stratford Academy.
Jadyn Scott had 12 points for Frederica while Kaitlyn Todd added 11 points. Frederica was in three with a couple of minutes left in the game before Heritage pulled away for the win.
Frederica girls coach Sarah Helder said she was proud of the way her team performed on Friday and all season.
“They fought hard,” Helder said. “(Heritage) really pushed the ball and played fast.”
The game turned out to be the final game for three Frederica seniors — Jadyn Scott, Jada Scott and Riley Derrick. Helder said all three seniors have been excellent team leaders and role models.
Grovetown 51
Brunswick girls 47
The Pirates rode a hot first quarter to a big lead on the road in the first round of the girls Class 6A state playoffs.
Brunswick raced out to a 19-6 advantage through one quarter, and led by 15 at halftime, but it couldn’t hold on late as it fell to Grovetown 51-47.
The Pirates played up to their potential in a first half that saw them hold the Warriors to just 15 points over the first 16 minutes of game time. A lack of consistency has been Brunswick’s biggest flaw of this season, and it was ultimately fatal Friday.
Grovetown opened third with 8-1 spurt to cut the lead to eight and remained within 10 at the beginning of the fourth quarter before a Brunswick run briefly pushed the lead back to 14.
But after opening fourth with two straight baskets, the Pirates were outscored 22-4 the rest of the way.
The Warriors used a 7-2 run consisting of a 3 and four free throws to trim lead to five midway through final period. Grovetown got two more points from the charity stripe before another 3 cut deficit to one with a minute to play. Soon after, another basket to completed comeback.
Evans 72
Glynn boys 61
The Glynn Academy boys played hard, but they were just never able to put together the run they needed to in order to score an upset against Evans in the first round of the boys Class 6A state playoffs Friday.
The Terrors trailed by just four at the half and six heading into the third quarter thanks to playing the type of gritty basketball that got them into the postseason.
However, Glynn has been prone to cold stretches offensively this season, and it just couldn’t manage to put enough points on the board really make a charge in the end.