For years, Oscar Cruz, Jacob Nieves, and Denilson Carcamo had talked about continuing to play with one another after their days as Pirates came to an end.
It came to fruition earlier this season when they went to attend an Independent College camp in Milledgeville with head coach Enrique Power.
“We went on a visit together,” Carcamo said said about comitting to Georgia Military College. “We liked the team, the environment, we all saw each other playing there together. It has always been a dream since we played together at SSA (Southern Soccer Academy). Now that its true, it’s like a dream come true.”
Brunswick High soccer has never been known to be a program to worry about. Now, that’s changed under Power.
In his two years in charge of his alma mater, Power has led the school to consecutive playoff berths, thanks to his trio of captains.
Having strong ties with Cruz, Nieves, and Carcamo, Power spoke highly of the three as they signed on the dotted lines in front of family, friends and teammates.
“I’ve known Oscar since he was in the fourth grade or even younger,” Power said as he played with Oscar’s older brother Michael. “I’ve seen him grow from being a little boy to being an adult now. I’m so proud of you Oscar and I know you’ve worked hard for this, you deserve it. Denilson, as a coach i’m proud of you. As always you were one of our best players and i’m sorry your senior season ended so early. It sucked, I know it did for me. We love you. As a brother, I can’t be prouder than anything.
“Jacob, the same thing, I grew up with your older brother Andrew. We talked about it, soccer is not a big thing in your family, but you took it and you made it your thing. We are really happy you kept with it and now you get to go to college and keep doing it. I’m really proud of you boys.”
With their families by their sides, all three of them thanked those who came out to support them on their signing day.
Power said he was really proud of the work they’ve put in on and off the field to accomplish a goal they set in their minds.
“For most of the time that I have known them they have always dreamed of this day,” Power said. “To sign to a college for soccer and continue their career for the sport they definitely love.”
Overcome with emotion at times during his speech, Power said he had to stop himself for a brief second.
“I’ve seen them grow, and you always go through difficult times with sports,” Power said. “At times they feel like they aren’t going to make it because they aren’t good enough or any of that stuff. I’ve seen them grow and get stronger. It’s very emotional for me, but it’s also really fulfilling to see them make that next step in life.”
Cruz and Carcamo grew up with the sport, but it was Power’s influence on Nieves to pick up the sport and run with it.
“Soccer doesn’t really run in my family, basketball does,” Nieves said of his Puerto Rican descent. “For me, I have family who played overseas but soccer, ever since I was little, it came naturally to me, and Coach Enrique knowing my brother and telling him to put me in a travel team. He really took me under his wing and guided me to play soccer and I fell in love with soccer.”
This season, Cruz and Nieves had to step up big after an ACL injury took Carcamo off the field. For Cruz, he led the team with 19 goals and the joint creator with nine assists.
“I realized that I had to step up,” Cruz said. “Since Denilson wasn’t here, and once he got hurt I was like ‘Oh now I gotta step up as a senior.’ Jacob was there to help as well, I was glad about that. I wish I played my senior year with Denilson as well because we have always talked about playing together in high school and trying to break records.”
The bond that Power has brought to the Pirates program has seen the trio go from winning a few games a season to making runs in the playoffs.
“Everything has been great,” Carcamo said. “Especially when my brother took over, he brought a new philosophy to the program and it made everybody just work harder. We knew what type of team we had our junior year. Last year was the best team I’ve ever played with, that team was a bond and he just encouraged it more.
“He encouraged all of us to hang out outside of practice he was with us and we all played soccer together. It was just one big family. Soccer is now pushing up, especially thanks to him and this school. We just hope that we can come back in a few years and see the soccer team be great.”
With the playing style of GMC fitting their style of play, more possession-based, the Bulldog program brings three players that will look to push the team towards an NJCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship.