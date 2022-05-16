Four years ago, pole vaulting was reintroduced at Brunswick High when head track and field coach Brian Edwards took over the reins of the Pirate program.
In the four years since, he has seen Alex Salgado and Vivian Lawless set records and compete in the highest competitions.
“Alex basically started off the program,” Edwards said. “We went from jumping on high jumping mats to him winning the region meet. It’s really a big significant thing for him because he was basically the start of our program. Vivian started this year and her first time ever trying pole vaulting. She was one of the top 16 girls in the state of Georgia for our classification. Those are just two things that are very, very major for us.”
In the Region 2-6A meet in Hinesville, Salgado won the region meet with a pole vault of 11 feet, 6 inches, the first ever Brunswick boys pole vaulting champion. In the 6A Sectional A- Region 1,2,3,4 meet in Valdosta, Salgado narrowly missed out on a chance to represent the Pirates at the state level, finishing ninth with a pole vault of 11 feet.
Lawless earned her way to the GHSA State Champions in Carrollton with an 8-feet, 6-inch pole vault to qualify through sectionals.
“It was almost a dream come true,” Edwards said of Brunswick pole vaulting reaching state. “When I came in four years ago I looked around and we saw that we didn’t have anybody competing in that, and we hadn’t had it for a while. That was one of the things that I wanted to imagine that we can be competitive in all of the events that track and field has to offer. Just to know that we are almost to that point that we are top tier in all of the events, it’s a dream come true and again a testament to the work the kids have put in.”
Lawless pole vaulted at 7 feet, 9 inches at the GHSA State Championships, placing her 13th. For Edwards, he saw progression every single day from his two seniors.
“It’s a testament to their hard work,” Edwards said. “They really, really eat and breathe this sport. Once they were introduced to the sport they Googled it, and didn’t have any fear and kind of got addicted to it. It really is a testament to their will to be better. Also, from time to time we had Matthew Joyner, he would come by as a local person, talk with them. He pole vaulted in college and he was a big inspiration for them as well.”
With pole vaulting still being relatively new under the tenure of Edwards, he said he has had to use MileSplitGA to track what the school records were for pole vaulting.
“According to MileSpilt, they actually set the records,” Edwards said of his school record holders. “If we look at MileSplit, and I’ve been looking at it and using it as our record keeping. I’ve talked to others that have been at the school to their knowledge, they are the first two students, as far as seniors to complete their year doing pole vaulting. We have other people in our program that are doing this sport but they haven’t jumped as high as Alex and Vivian. To my knowledge, they are the first of the first.”
With Salgado and Lawless attending Coastal Georgia for a year before continuing their aspirations of pole vaulting in college, Edwards is excited for the mark they have left on the up-and-coming Pirates.
“It’s actually great because of the success that they have had,” Edwards said of pole vaulting growing at Brunswick High. “It has opened up the door, so to speak, for people that may not run as fast, jump as high, or throw as far. But pole vaulting is also a sport where you match skill, ability, and fearlessness. That’s a combination that you don’t necessarily have to be God-given ability to do. You can really work at it and these two individuals really are a testament to the hard work they put in.”