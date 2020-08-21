The Pirates got their first look at the restructured Region 2-6A on Thursday, and for the most part, head coach Nicole Bailey liked what she saw from her young team.
Although Statesboro beat Brunswick High 12-6 in the programs’ first meeting as region rivals, the Pirates displayed impressive resolve to rally back from an 8-0 deficit to draw to within two runs headed to the sixth inning.
“That’s something we’ve been working on, just continuously having drive throughout the game,” Bailey said. “I feel like tonight was the best night we had all year, and it’s slowly coming together.
“And I hope that we can continue to put the pieces together.”
Brunswick (0-4, 0-1) has worked to find a rhythm at the plate with a lineup composed of five to seven underclassmen on any given night with Bailey repeatedly noting to her team they were facing the same quality of the pitching they would see in region play.
But due to numerous rainouts marring the early-season schedule, Brunswick has had limited opportunities against live pitching, having played just three games entering its region opener.
Thus, it took BHS a few innings to get rolling against Statesboro starter Mincey Akins.
Only two Pirates reached base safely over the first three innings — Jayla Hollingsworth and Jenny Braddy drew walks in the first and second inning, respectively. With one out in the third, Kalyn Harris rocked a pitch into right field, but she was cut down in her attempt to leg out a triple.
Meanwhile, Statesboro built a 4-0 lead by flashing the type of patience and confidence in the batter’s box that Bailey is looking to instill in her young team.
Blue Devils batters knew what pitches they wanted, and jumped on them when the opportunity presented itself. Over the course of the game, 20 Statesboro at-bats lasted just one or two pitches — 12 of which resulted in hits — while 12 others went at least five pitches.
The fourth inning was a microcosm of Statesboro offensive performance.
Following a lead-off walk, the Blue Devils had one of their poorer displays at the plate when a batter went down swinging in just four pitches. But the next pitch was a ground ball single, and two pitches later, a Statesboro batter smacked a RBI double to left field.
The ensuing at-bat went seven pitches before ending in another RBI double, and the next batter singled home the fourth run of the inning on the second pitch of the at-bat.
Suddenly finding themselves facing their largest deficit of the season, the Pirates didn’t hang their heads. They rallied.
Anna Kate Owens led off the bottom of the same frame with a hot shot to third base. It was corralled and tossed to first for an out, but it was the kind of hard contact Brunswick had been looking to make.
One of the few seniors on the team, Raelyn DePratter, followed up Owens’ at-bat with a long double that fell when the Statesboro centerfielder failed to complete a difficult over-the-shoulder catch while running back towards the wall.
After a pitch off Braddy’s helmet sent her to first, DePratter scored the Pirates’ first run of the contest on Molly Williford’s single to center, and Braddy touched home on fellow freshman Ridleigh Rowell’s sacrifice fly.
Brunswick produced a clean frame in the top of the fifth, then got back to work at the dish in the bottom of the inning.
Emilie Trawick drew a lead-off walk and advanced to second on Jayla Hollingsworth’s ensuing single. On the next pitch, Owens scored Trawick on a hard ground ball to center.
With no outs and two on base, DePratter stepped up to the plate once again despite suffering from a leg injury while trying to make a play at third in the top half of the inning. After several minutes and a look from trainers, DePratter walked off the injury and convinced her coach to stay in the game.
She rewarded Bailey’s trust by belting a three-run homer off the top of the fence in left-center field.
“She’s a senior, and she fights hard,” Bailey said. “This has been a nagging injury for her, and she wanted to stay in the game. With it being her senior year, I wasn’t going to take that from her.”
DePratter proceded with a Kirk Gibson-esque trot around the bases before taking a seat, having given Brunswick new-found life.
But Statesboro escaped the inning without any further damage, and after an empty sixth for both teams, carried its two-run lead into the final frame. It was then the war of attrition took its tole on Brunswick.
In addition to DePratter’s departure, Harris was forced to leave the game with an injury, leaving a pair of freshmen to replace the two seniors at third base and shortstop. The result were a couple of ground balls that turned into a single and an error on a potential double play that led to a run.
“It just comes with work,” Bailey said. “They’re freshmen, and so they haven’t had much playing time. But when you have injuries, they kind of get thrown into it. It’ll come with them getting more experience.”
Instead of heading into the bottom of the seventh with Brunswick trailing by two runs, the inning continued, and the next Statesboro batter belted a two-run home run to centerfield to put the game out of reach.
Despite the disappointing ending, the Pirates feel like they’re trending in the right direction.
“This is probably the best game we’ve played, and probably the best competition we played, so I’m proud,” Bailey said.