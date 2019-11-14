Glynn Academy is set to host Tucker High for the first round of the GHSA 6A state playoffs tonight at Glynn County Stadium.
The Terrors are 5-4 overall and 3-1 in Region 2-6A play while the Tigers are 6-4 overall and 6-2 in Region 4-6A.
Last week to get home-field advantage, senior kicker Chase Gabriel and the rest of Glynn’s offense put on a show. The Red Terrors defeated Bradwell Institute 44-14 and improved to a three-game winning streak.
While Glynn was victorious last week, Tucker fell short of Region 4-6A champ, Stephenson 13-7. The Terrors finished No. 2 in their region while Tucker finished third.
Glynn Academy coach Rocky Hidalgo said this week he feels like his team has had a great week of practice.
“The kids have kind of hit their stride,” Hidalgo said. “I expect us to play well.”
Tucker is going to give Glynn Academy a lot to work with tonight as the Tigers like to run downhill like the Terrors do. However, they have some weapons at wide receiver that will force some mismatches for the Terrors secondary.
Hidalgo said that Tucker’s a physical team and will be a physical opponent.
“Defensively, they’re really good and remind me of a Ware County or a Camden team,” Hidalgo said. “They’ve got length and speed. They’re physical. That’s one thing, they’re really good on defense.”
As for the offensive side of the ball, Hidalgo said that the Tigers run a similar style scheme to the Terrors, meaning they like to tote the rock.
“Offensively, they’re probably a lot like us, and they want to get downhill and run the ball,” Hidalgo said. “When they throw the ball, they want to get chunks, so they’re not trying to throw the ball 25-30 times a game. They’re going to come out and throw it 10-15 times and throw the ball downfield. They’ve got some talented kids. We’re going to have to go up and make some plays on some balls or tackle some guys. We can’t let big plays become touchdowns.”
For the Terrors secondary to be able to make plays, Hidalgo said they’ve got to get ready to climb that ladder.
“Some of those guys are 6’3”, 6’4” that they’re going to be throwing the ball to,” Hidalgo said “They have to get up there and play ball. It is what it is. But primarily, they want to come run the ball.”
Hidalgo said the Terrors have a good chance of winning this game if they control the trenches.
“We got to play great and control the lines of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Hidalgo said. “If we control the line of scrimmage, we have a good chance of winning the game.”
He said that it very well could be a low scoring game and one where he might have to call on his special teams to make it happen, primarily his talented kicker. Hidalgo said it could come down to Gabriel making another winning field goal, and he’s confident in his guy.
“It could be because it could be a defensive game,” Hidalgo said. “This is a game that 10-7 could win or 14-10 could win. I don’t think this is going to be a high scoring game. So special teams are going to be important in a game like that, and obviously having a guy that can kick in the end zone every time and kick a 60-yard field goal is important.”
Kickoff is at 7:30 between the bricks as Tucker and Glynn both want to get to that next round. Winner of this game will take on either the No. 6 seed Dalton from Region 6 or No. 1 seed out of Region 8, Dacula.