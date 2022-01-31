The Super Bowl of Racing brought the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion into town this past weekend.
Kyle Larson made his debut at the Golden Isles Speedway as the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series kicked off its 2022 season with the three-day event. Just months removed from capturing the Drivers’ Championship, Larson was happy to get back to his roots of dirt racing.
“It’s my first time here; it’s pretty cool,” Larson said. “I love getting the chance to race in the dirt stuff all throughout the year. We just had a revised season, about a five-week offseason, so happy to be back in a race car, and happy to be out racing.”
Larson cemented his NASCAR legacy with a championship this past season, but the 29-year-old California native of Japanese descent has been on the path to racing stardom for nearly a decade now.
His first racing experience came at 7, and by time he was a teenager, he had fully dove into the sport. Larson’s first sprint car race came at Placerville Speedway, where he was one of the youngest drivers to even compete.
In 2011, Larson won the 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway, becoming only the second driver to win in all three types of USAC cars in a single night.
As he’s risen through the ranks, Larson has been named the Rookie of the Year in the 2012 NASCAR K&N Pro Series, the 2013 NASCAR Nationwide Series, and the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series. Now with nine seasons and 259 races under his belt in the Cup Series, Larson has recorded 127 top 10 finishes, including 16 victories.
Last season, Larson became the first driver to win 10 races and the championship in the same season since Jimmie Johnson in 2007.
Dirt racing is a different beast though — even for a driver with as much dirt experience as Larson.
“It’s all way different,” Larson said. “These cars have way more horsepower than a NASCAR or Cup car. I think we’re at 670 horsepower, maybe, in NASCAR, and these are over 900 NASCAR. These late models are over 1,000 pounds less than a Cup car, so they’re really fast and fun, and obviously the surface is way different — pavement to dirt. It’s a lot of sliding a round and stuff. It’s just really exciting racing.”
When he hasn’t been on the track for NASCAR the past couple of years, Larson has found the time to escape back to the dirt, proving he still has his touch on the speedway.
Larson won his first Chili Bowl Midget Nationals — a crown jewel in dirt racing — in January 2020 and repeated the following year before adding victories at Kings Royal, the Prairie Dirt Classic and Knoxville Nationals later in 2021.
But he couldn’t quite score a win in the three main events at the Super Bowl of Racing.
Larson finished third behind Devin Moran and Brandon Sheppard, respectively, in Thursday’s 40-lap race, and he placed 26th of 27 racers in the 50-lap main event Friday.
On the final day of competition, Larson captured pole position and led for the first 27 of 50 laps until Day 2 winner Alex Overton took over the lead and held on for his second straight victory in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series while Larson finished third for the second time on the weekend.
Larson walked away from Golden Isles Speedway with $8,000 in prize money to show, but the opportunity to reconnect with fans at his roots were arguably more valuable/
“Dirt racing fans are really passionate, and they love coming down to see me, so I try to get out and spend a little bit of time with them, just enjoy my time racing,” Larson said.