The recent tremors in the world of golf haven’t reached the RSM Classic just yet.
Despite the recent changes announced for the PGA Tour’s 2023 schedule, RSM Classic media director Melanie Trotter doesn’t foresee any alterations to the event to be held at Sea Island Golf Club on Nov. 14-20.
“Nothing will change for the RSM Classic in 2022,” Trotter said Thursday.
In response to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, which has secured commitments from a number of top golfers by paying out millions of guaranteed dollars, the PGA Tour plans to hold an eight-tournament series that features a limited field and no cuts with purses of $20 million or more.
According to a report published by Golf Digest earlier this week, the field in the proposed events would be made up of top-50 players on the Tour based on the previous season’s FedEx Cup standings.
Events will be spread out over the season as the PGA Tour returns to a calendar year format after playing a wraparound FedEx Cup schedule since 2013.
It is a move the PGA Tour had to make with more golfers defecting to the rival series, which guarantees a payout no matter the performance.
Speaking to GolfChannel earlier this week, St. Simons pro Harris English lamented the fact that golfers who aren’t playing well on the PGA Tour are “losing money” from the expenses associated with traveling and the like.
“One of the things out here on the PGA Tour, I mean we have a lot of tournaments and I think the fall series has been tough,” English said. “There’s been some great sponsors in the fall, one of my home tournaments, the RSM Classic, is in the fall, so I definitely don’t want to see that go away.
“But also, guys have families and they want to play a little less golf. However, they can manage that to the best of both worlds of having the top players and the guys who are fighting for their card. I know they will figure it out, they got a lot of smart guys on the policy board, on the (Player Advisory Council). (PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan’s) a smart guy, they will figure out the best way to do it.”
A few weeks ago, Monahan announced all golfers playing in the LIV Golf series are suspended and otherwise no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournaments as a non-member via a sponsor exemption or any other eligibility category.
Completely loyal to the PGA Tour, the RSM Classic also plans to bar the ineligible golfers from competing. That includes St. Simons pro Hudson Swafford and reigning RSM champion Talor Gooch, who made $1.3 million in his first PGA Tour win.
Having made $580,000 for a ninth-place finish in the debut LIV Golf event, Gooch tweeted a GIF of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that says “You’re welcome,” in response to Monahan’s proposed changes to the PGA Tour.
The threat of the new series compelled the PGA Tour to work out limited-field, no-cut tournaments with bigger, guaranteed prize money while players outside the top 50 will have a series of fall events that will act as an opportunity to retain their Tour cards or improve their status for the next season.
According a report from the Associated Press only the top 70 players on the points list will be eligible for FedEx playoffs, down from current number of 125. The top 50 on the points list after first event will move on to BMW Championship and earn eligibility for three of the limited-field tournaments in fall.
The top 30 point leaders following BMW qualify for Tour Championship.
But at least for now, there are no changes on the horizon for the 2022 RSM Classic, which still expects to host a strong field come November.